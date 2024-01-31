NBA Trade Deadline: 3 bold strategies for Rockets to acquire Nets' star Mikal Bridges before deadline

Mikal Bridges has been balling out in Brooklyn, averaging a career-high in his 27 games with the team last season before then improving on several key stats this year.

With improved rebounding, facilitating, and a better feel for coach Jacque Vaughn's system, it's no surprise that he's one of the players being talked about before the trade deadline.

Although it seems unlikely that the two sides engage in a trade given that the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly shot down the Rockets' request to discuss a trade, things can change. When looking at the Eastern Conference, the Nets currently sit outside of postseason contention in 11th place.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets sit in a similar position, just outside of postseason contention in 11th place themselves. Given that both teams are in need of a change, let's take a look at three trades the Rockets could offer in hopes of acquiring Bridges.

Three potential trades for the Houston Rockets to acquire Mikal Bridges

#3: Dillon Brooks and picks

Houston Rockets v Charlotte Hornets

Dillon Brooks may not be able to replicate the scoring output of Mikal Bridges, however, his defensive abilities could help the Nets, who rank 17th for defensive efficiency.

At the same time, Houston, who ranks 20th for offensive efficiency, would certainly benefit from the scoring boost that Mikal Bridges and his 21.9ppg would provide. From the sounds of things, Houston would have to load up picks on their side to entice the Nets.

#2: Jalen Green, Reggie Bullock Jr, and picks

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Following the departure of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets managed to get younger with the acquisitions of Cam Johnson & Mikal Bridges. Despite that, they can still get even younger.

According to the ESPN trade machine, the Nets could acquire Reggie Bullock Jr and 21-year-old Jalen Green in exchange for Mikal Bridges. Not only would the contracts match, but with Green's offense and Bullock's defense, the Nets could look to match Bridges' output.

#1: Rope in a third team to facilitate a three-team trade

Golden State Warriors v Chicago Bulls

Given that the Nets have seemed unwilling to engage in a straight-up trade with the Rockets, the most likely scenario seems to be a three-team trade. This would allow the Nets and Rockets to both utilize a third team to reach a satisfactory deal.

Could the Golden State Warriors wind up in the mix using Andrew Wiggins? Maybe the Chicago Bulls get in the mix and offer Zach LaVine? Perhaps the Atlanta Hawks work Dejounte Murray or Clint Capela into the mix. With a third team, there are plenty of possibilities.

As we approach the February 8th trade deadline, a lot of things are up in the air. Contenders are eager to improve their odds of raising a banner, while on the flip side, teams like the Nets and Rockets know things need to change.

Although Adrian Wojnarowski has predicted that this trade deadline could be less eventful than years past, that could change. With time winding down, and plenty of trades still to be made, only time will tell how things play out.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!