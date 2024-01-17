The LA Lakers were among the teams interested in trading for Zach LaVine, who remains the biggest name to look at during the NBA Trade Deadline on February 8th. However, it appears unlikely that there will be a deal between the 17-time NBA champions and the Chicago Bulls for the All-Star guard.

"I think there is a zero percent chance of the Lakers trading for Zach LaVine. Zero. Zero," Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on his podcast, via Silver Screen and Roll.

Zach LaVine is under a max contract and his addition would create a Big Three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Hence, to do so, the LA Lakers would need to shake up their roster.

With that in mind, we take a look at three players that the 17-time NBA champions should shift their attention to heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.

NBA Trade Deadline: 3 players LA Lakers should target after being rebuffed by Zach LaVine

#3 - Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso is a player that could be on the move, and a return to the LA Lakers wouldn't be out of the question. Caruso was part of the team's championship run in 2020, and would be able to make the difference for the franchise right away.

He can help the squad improve its perimeter shooting, as he has a 41.5 percent from beyond the arc this season. More importantly, he is one of the top defenders in the league, which would be crucial for the Lakers' success.

#2 - Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks could shake their roster up amid their current struggles, so moving on from Bogdan Bogdanovic could be an option. The Serbian guard is a sharpshooter with averages of 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Trading for Bogdanovic could be what the Lakers need not only because of his elite shooting, but also his ability to play off the ball, which is important with ball-dominant players, like James and Davis, on the roster.

#1 - Dejounte Murray

Dejoiunte Murray Atlanta Hawks

The top name on the LA Lakers' list. He has become available for a trade by the Hawks, and it would be a surprise if they don't move him by early February. It remains unclear how high the Hawks' asking price will be, but the Lakers have the players to include in their trade package for Dejounte Murray.

The All-Star guard is one of the best two-way players in the NBA and trading for him will certainly help improve the Lakers' title chances.

The 17-time NBA champions continue to battle through injuries and chemistry issues and currently hold the final play-in spot with 20 wins and 21 losses. They have won four of their last 10 games.

