NBA Trade Deadline: 3 Players the Dallas Mavericks should trade away

Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets

After a dreadful 2017/18 NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed an exciting start to the season. While the team lost both Seth Curry and Nerlens Noel in the summer, they were able to bring in DeAndre Jordan, while also convincing Dirk Nowitzki to spend one final season in Dallas.

The Mavericks also had an excellent 2018 draft, as the team managed to trade Trae Young for the breakout rookie of the NBA season, Luka Doncic.

The Slovenian 19-year-old has been a revelation so far this season, and his partnership with 21-year-old Dennis Smith Jr. has been exciting to watch. The two youngsters look to be the future of the Mavericks franchise, and their performances this season have contributed to the Mavericks being surprise contenders for the playoffs.

The Mavericks currently have a 15-14 record, and they are just two wins behind the 8th seeded San Antonio Spurs. With Doncic continuing to get better every week, and Nowitzki recently returning from injury, the Mavericks will believe that they have a realistic shot at making the postseason.

Nevertheless, the team could still improve the roster by making moves in the trade market, and here are three player's that the Mavericks should consider trading away as part of a deal.

#3 Dwight Powell

Dwight Powell was selected with the 45th overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Charlotte Hornets. Shortly after the draft, the power forward landed on the Celtics, although he played just five times in his rookie year. The Mavericks took a chance on the player back in 2015, although Powell has yet to prove that he can become a valuable player on the roster.

The 27-year-old is making $9.6 million for the current season, while he also has a $10.3 million player option for next year. This is a bad contract for a player making little impact, and ultimately, the team requires a reliable back up center to DeAndre Jordan, as Powell has failed to demonstrate his ability to fill in for the All-Star.

