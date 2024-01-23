NBA Trade Deadline: 3 reasons why trading for Trae Young could define the Lakers' season

As the NBA trade deadline gets closer, Trae Young has emerged as a new name conected to the LA Lakers. Insider Dave McMenamin reported that the team has interest in the Atlanta Hawks star and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"The Lakers have discussed internally the possibility of packaging three picks, along with players they already have on their books, to pursue a bona fide star, such as Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, team sources told ESPN."

The Hawks have been a prominent name in rumors this year, but mainly for Dejounte Murray. If Young did become available, he could be a massive upgrade for the Lakers.

Since winning the In-Season tournament, LA has gone through a bit of a rough patch. They currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference as they cling to a .500 record.

With just over two weeks to go until the trade deadline, here are some reasons why Young could be the Hail Mary move to save the Lakers' season.

Reasons why a Trae Young trade could save the LA Lakers' season

1) Fit

The biggest reason why adding Trae Young could save the LA Lakers' season is fit. They need upgrades in the backcourt, and he'd drastically raise the level of their guard play. This season, Young is averaging 26.9 points and 10.8 assists.

Stacked with an array of wing depth, the Lakers are a team with enough length to make up for Young's size. This would allow him to put all his energy into the offensive end. The All-Star guard would be a great complement for Anthony Davis, especially in the pick-and-roll.

Young can take playmaking duties off LeBron James, while also being an off-ball threat with his outside shooting. Having someone who can take some responsibility off LeBron's plate will greatly impact the shape he's in come the postseason.

2) Big game attitude

After making the conference finals last year, the Lakers are looking to contend again this season. With that in mind, they need players who are capable of handling the pressure of the bright lights of LA.

During the Atlanta Hawks postseason run in 2021, Trae Young showed he isn't scared of the moment. He embraced a villain role, especially during the series with the New York Knicks. Despite fans making life miserable for him, the star guard still managed to put up big numbers.

As the league's most historic franchise, there is a lot of pressure that comes with suiting up for the Lakers. Based on his past experiences, Young seems like a player that could take this pressure in stride.

3) Trae Young is at the peak of his powers

The final aspect worth mentioning is where Young is at in his career right now. At age 25, he is just beginning his prime years in the NBA. This is important for the Lakers, who have two older stars.

With LeBron at 39 and AD turning 32 later this year, LA's top players are on the tail end of their careers. While they are still high-impact players in the league, they've racked up a lot of miles in their career.

Bringing in a younger star to carry the torch could completely change the trajectory of the Lakers now and moving forward. Young has proven he can be a "franchise guy" with the Hawks. If acquired, he could allow LeBron and AD to age gracefully while still in the mix to compete for championships.

