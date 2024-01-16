NBA Trade Deadline: 3 reasons why Warriors should hold on to Jonathan Kuminga & Moses Moody

Both Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2021. Kuminga went seventh, while Moody went 14th. Since then, both have played a constant role and are slowly starting to increase their production.

Given how the Warriors (18-21) are struggling this season, the organization could pull some strings and adjust the lineup before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. One option Golden State has is trading Kuminga and Moody away in a deal involving a star player who could help the team.

However, some believe that Kuminga and Moody should stick around in Golden State. With that in mind, let's look at three reasons why the Warriors should keep the two young players.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody: Why should the Warriors keep them?

#1, They're the perfect players for a Warriors rebuild

Jonathan Kuminga

At this point in the Golden State Warriors' franchise trajectory, the organization will soon need to transition into having new stars. Their trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson is clearly showing signs of aging and will soon either retire or go their separate ways.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, two of the youngest players on the squad, have shown a lot of potential to bud into stars in the near future. Given how there's a possibility that Golden State could rebuild soon, constructing a new team revolving around those two players should be its best bet.

#2, Their numbers are growing

Moses Moody

It's been three years since Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were drafted into the NBA. While they had a slow start in terms of production in the first couple of seasons, this season is proving to be their best yet. Kuminga is averaging 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while Moody is averaging 8.7 ppg and 3.1 rpg.

Their numbers may not seem too impressive, but in comparison to their numbers from a season ago, it's clear they've put in the work to improve. Last year, Kuminga averaged 9.9 ppg and 3.4 rpg while Moody produced 4.8 ppg and 1.7 rpg. There's still a long way to go for these two; however, if the Warriors assign them bigger roles, they could likely bud into stars sooner.

#3, They have a lot of time to develop

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody

Both Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are 21 years old and have time to work on their game. Steph Curry is one perfect example considering how he didn't become an All-Star until his fifth season.

Seeing how Kuminga and Moody are only in their third season and are already showing signs of improvement, it seems they're already on the right track. What Golden State's coaching staff should focus on right now is to help the two youngsters work on other aspects of their game such as ball handling, playmaking and consistent defense.

