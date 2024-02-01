NBA Trade Deadline: 3 reasons why Warriors should trade Jonathan Kuminga, 2 reasons why they shouldn't

As the NBA trade deadline gets closer, Jonathan Kuminga has been an intersting name for the Golden State Warriors. While the former lottery pick is starting to show some promise, he does not fit the timeline of the team's core.

Kuminga, 21, is in the midst of his best season as a pro. The athletic forward is averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Sitting below .500 and in 12th place of the Western Conference, it's clear the Warriors need to do something to salvage their season. As a bright young prospect, Jonathan Kuminga is one of their most valuable assets. With just one week until the deadline, here are some arguments for and against moving on from him.

Reasons for Golden State Warriors trading Jonathan Kuminga:

1) Value

The biggest reason why the Golden State Warriors should consider trading Jonathan Kuminga is his value. With an expanded role, he is starting to show some of the potential many saw when he was coming out of the draft.

Still led by the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors need another high-impact player. Based on how he's played so far this season, Kuminga could be the key piece of a package that lands them an All-Star-level talent.

2) Off-court issues

Another reason a Kuminga trade is worth conisdering for the Warriors is things that have happened behind the scenes. Mainly with him and coach Steve Kerr.

Earlier this year, Kuminga let his frustrations with Kerr known after receiving minimal playing time. Reports then emerged that he lost faith in coach and doesn't think he'll reach his ceiling in Golden State.

With their being such disconnect between player and coach, it warrants the front office moving on from Kuminga.

3) Fit

The final reason has to do with Jonathan Kuminga's fit on the Warriors. While he is able to impact the game with his athleticism, his limitations hinder what Golden State can do with him.

Similar to Draymond Green, Kuminga isn't much of a threat from beyond the arc. Because of this, the two aren't able to be on the floor together. This impacts his playing time, along with his development.

It's clear the Warriors aren't ready to give up on the trio they built a dynasty around. They tried to do the two-timeline experiment with Kuminga and Jordan Poole, but it didn't work. If the Warriors want any real shot at competing for an NBA title now, they'll have to package Kuminga in a big trade.

Reasons Golden State Warriors should keep Jonathan Kuminga:

1) Embrace the future

With their 20-24 record this season, it's evident the Warriors are not contending for a title this season. Between this and the age of their stars, it might finally be time to embrace the future.

Curry, Thompson and Green are all in their mid-30s, and Father Time is catching up to two of them. Seeing that they have minimal time left as high-impact players, Golden State needs to starting looking down the road.

Jonathan Kuminga is built for the modern NBA, and is years away from his prime. As Golden State starts to accept they need to move on, he can be a key piece they build around in the franchise's next phase.

2) Recent string of play

Another important factor to consider is Kuminga's recent string of performances. He has taken his game to new heights, and could be turning a corner offensively in his development.

Over his last seven games, Kuminga is averaging 25.1 PPG and 6.7 RPG on 61.9% shooting from the field. His best outing in this time came against the Sacramento Kings, when he erupted for a season-high 31 points.

With him showing he can take on a bigger offensive load, even in a small sample, the Warriors might want to keep Jonathan Kuminga. If he can keep this up, it'll be big for Golden State now and in the future.

