NBA Trade Deadline: 3 wings Jon Horst should target to bolster Bucks' big three

The NBA Trade deadline is fast approaching, with rumors continuing to circulate around the league. Interestingly, the Milwaukee Bucks are one team that can use an upgrade. Their big three, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard, can use a quality wing alongside the starters. This is where Bucks general manager Jon Horst comes in.

Horst was able to pull off trade negotiations for the acquisition of Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers before the start of the season. The team's offensive prowess has shone a lot throughout this season, with Antetokounmpo and Lillard leading the charge.

However, the Bucks are dealing with an identity crisis when it comes to their defensive capabilities on the court. As of right now, they rank 18th (116.1 rating) defensively around the league. Their struggles with perimeter defense will be a liability come playoff time, but, thankfully for the franchise, it can be resolved with a proper trade before the Feb. 8 deadline.

Three NBA wings that Bucks GM Jon Horst should target before NBA Trade Deadline

3) Matisse Thybull

Portland Trail Blazers forward - Matisse Thybulle

Starting at No. 3, Matisse Thybulle can be a great fit for this Milwaukee Bucks team ahead of the trade deadline. Per Brew Hoop's Alex Skov, the Blazers forward can improve the Bucks' perimeter defense while providing shooting from beyond the arc. He can transition nicely into the team and alongside the starters, given that he doesn't complicate the offensive process of the Bucks.

This season, Thybulle is averaging 5.6 points (41.7% shooting, including 37.1% from 3-point range) and should be someone Jon Horst keeps his eye on leading up to the NBA Trade deadline.

2) Dorian Finney-Smith

Brooklyn Nets forward - Dorian Finney-Smith

Dorian Finney-Smith can be considered a similar player to Matisse Thybulle, given his defensive skill set and shooting efficiency at the 3-point line. The Brooklyn Nets forward can come into Milwaukee and contribute to the team's defense while also being an option for its half-court offense.

According to Forbes' Brian Sampson, Finney-Smith is a good option to counter the Bucks' troubles at the defensive end. Moreover, this season, the Nets forward is averaging 9.6 points (43.1% shooting, including 40.9% from 3-point range).

1) Andrew Wiggins

Golden State Warriors forward - Andrew Wiggins

Lastly, Andrew Wiggins is another quality option for the Milwaukee Bucks at the wing position ahead of the trade deadline, as per Behind the Buck Pass' Dalton Sell. Despite not being the same caliber of player that he was during the Golden State Warriors 2022 championship run, he still has a lot left in the tank.

The Bucks will be landing an excellent two-way player who can also be another scoring option in the starting lineup. Given that Wiggins can create a shot for himself, he can help take some of Khris Middleton's offensive burdens. Additionally, his defense remains at a good level against scoring threats in the league.

Moreover, Wiggins is putting up 11.7 points (41.8% shooting, including 29.5% from 3-point range) and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!