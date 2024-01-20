NBA Trade Deadline: 5 guard targets to electrify Knicks' playoff push

The New York Knicks (25-17) sit in a unique position in the Eastern Conference. While the team has continued to hold onto a potential playoff spot, many analysts and members of the NBA community believe they need at least one more piece. With the Eastern Conference being arguably more stacked than years past, the trade deadline could decide how this season plays out for the Knicks.

At the same time, much of the team's hope seems to revolve around whether or not Mitchell Robinson will return before the end of the season. Recent reports indicated that the league denied the team a disabled player exception due to the possibility of his return before the end of the season.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential trade targets to help take the New York Knicks to the next level.

Five guard targets who can bolster the New York Knicks' roster

#5: Tyus Jones

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

Tyus Jones' name has continued to surface in trade conversations due to his elite playmaking abilities. A true point guard who can handle the ball while facilitating an offense, it's no surprise he lands on our list of five guards the Knicks should pursue.

With the exception of last season, where he tied for first place, Jones alone has led the NBA in assist to turnover ratio for the past six seasons. That paired with his defensive abilities would surely make him a great fit under Tom Thibodeau.

#4: Spencer Dinwiddie

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

Spencer Dinwiddie is in the midst of a slump that has seen his efficiency take a sharp drop amid a decrease in opportunities. Recently, Zach Lowe alleged that Dinwiddie is on a strike of sorts in order to play his way out of Brooklyn.

While that theory remains a rumor, what is clear is that Dinwiddie would likely benefit from a change in scenery. With his trade value incredibly low, the Knicks could look to acquire him with a steal of an offer.

#3: Malcolm Brogdon

San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers

Malcolm Brogdon is having a great, albeit quiet, year in Portland. While he's significantly improved on his numbers from last season despite only averaging 1.2 minutes per game more than last year, the Blazers have struggled.

Given that, it's no surprise that he could be a great piece for Tom Thibodeau's Knicks. As a veteran with an impressive 3-point shot who can both defend and facilitate on offense, Brogdon would be an asset to any team.

#2: Terry Rozier

Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier has had a great season so far, averaging 23.8 points while also averaging a career-high 45.9% shooting from the floor. In addition, he's improved on his assist totals, averaging a career-high 6.7 assists per game.

Given that the Charlotte Hornets seem to be going nowhere fast, Thibodeau's team could look to make the most of Rozier's impressive season. As a backup to Jalen Brunson, Rozier would thrive as the leader of the secondary unit.

#1: Dejounte Murray

Atlanta Hawks v Houston Rockets

Dejounte Murray has continued to impress this season, improving on his scoring numbers from last year while averaging a career-high field-goal percentage (46.9%). In addition, Murray is also having his best year from downtown (38.5%) since his 2016-17 rookie season.

With the Atlanta Hawks potentially looking to enter a rebuild amid Trae Young reportedly expressing a desire to play with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio, Murray could be on the way out. If the team winds up going that route and making some big moves before the trade deadilne, the Knicks could be a great fit.

With the NBA Trade Deadline right around the corner on Feb. 8, things will likely begin to heat up quick. Although Adrian Wojnarowski has predicted that this year's deadline could be more lackluster than years past, that remains to be seen.

As teams like the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls look to make a playoff push, and teams like the Knicks and Heat eager to improve, trades could fly. As we've seen in years past, often times it takes just one trade to begin a domino effect of deals around the league.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!