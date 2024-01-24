NBA Trade Deadline: 7 teams that can't add Kyle Lowry in a buyout situation under new CBA rules

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat traded point guard Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for combo guard Terry Rozier. However, Lowry isn’t expected to remain in Charlotte, as the team is reportedly already exploring avenues to move on from the 18-year veteran.

The Hornets (10-31) rank just 13th in the Eastern Conference and are in the middle of a rebuilding phase. Meanwhile, Lowry, 37, appears to be on his last legs. So, he would surely prefer to finish his career playing for a title contender.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “The Hornets have no immediate plans to work on a buyout with Lowry and are expected to see if they can work another trade for him before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.”

Notably, the former NBA champion is having his worst scoring season since 2009. Through 37 games, Lowry is averaging just 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 3-pointers per game on 42.6% shooting.

So, it may be difficult for the Hornets to get back value for his expiring $29.7 million contract.

If Charlotte is unable to flip the six-time All-Star before the trade deadline, he will likely become a prime buyout candidate with numerous interested suitors. However, the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement has made it difficult for certain contenders to capitalize on the buyout market.

The new CBA prevents luxury tax teams that cross the first and second aprons from “signing a player waived during the regular season whose salary was over the $12.2 million midlevel exception.”

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, seven teams fit these criteria this season, making them ineligible to sign Lowry if he gets bought out by Charlotte. Below are those seven teams:

7 teams ineligible to sign Kyle Lowry if he gets bought out by Charlotte Hornets

#7 Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

Despite being a second-apron team, the Golden State Warriors sit just 12th in the Western Conference (18-22). So, they need to get superstar point guard Steph Curry all the help they can.

Kyle Lowry could be a suitable backup for Curry in place of injured veteran point guard Chris Paul (hand). However, Golden State can only acquire him via a trade, which would likely involve the contract of Paul or struggling forward Andrew Wiggins.

#6 LA Clippers

LA Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard

Another second-apron team ineligible to sign Kyle Lowry on the buyout market is the LA Clippers.

The Clippers (28-14), led by their Big 3 of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden, have been thriving lately. Meanwhile, they are set at the point guard position with Harden and veteran Russell Westbrook. So, they don’t have much need for Lowry.

#5 Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum

Like the Clippers, the Boston Celtics are a second-apron team that has been dominant, boasting a league-best 34-10 record.

The Celtics have one of the NBA’s best starting fives highlighted by stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, they have a strong guard rotation featuring two-way players Jrue Holiday and Derrick White and sparkplug bench scorer Payton Pritchard.

While Kyle Lowry could provide Boston with extra depth, the team is not desperate for his services.

#4 Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant

The star-studded Phoenix Suns (25-18) are the second-apron team with the most glaring need for a point guard.

The Suns don’t have a single traditional point guard on their entire roster. So, Kyle Lowry could slot in seamlessly alongside their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

However, given Phoenix’s lack of sizeable contracts that could be traded to match Lowry’s salary, the veteran heading to the Suns appears unlikely.

#3 Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Another second-apron team in need of point guard depth is the Milwaukee Bucks (30-13). Kyle Lowry would mark a serviceable backup to superstar point guard Damian Lillard.

However, like Phoenix, Milwaukee would have to package together multiple players on smaller contracts to acquire the veteran. So, he probably won’t end up with the Bucks.

#2 Miami Heat

Former Miami Heat veteran point guard Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat (24-19) are one of two first-apron teams ineligible to sign Kyle Lowry on the buyout market. However, given that they just traded him, they likely wouldn’t have much interest in re-signing him anyway.

#1 Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic

Finally, the defending champion Denver Nuggets (31-14) are the other first-apron team unable to sign Kyle Lowry if he’s bought out.

However, the Nuggets already have a strong point guard rotation featuring star guard Jamal Murray and veteran Reggie Jackson. Additionally, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is one of the league’s top playmakers. So, Denver also doesn’t have much need for Lowry.

