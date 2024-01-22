NBA Trade Deadline Bold Predictions: 5 contenders that don't need to engage in trades ft. Philadelphia 76ers

The Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline is on the horizon. Some contending teams will be desperate to bolster their lineups while others will not be that worried about making changes. Trading or refusing to do anything could mean the difference between a long offseason and the prospect of lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Teams like the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors could end up making substantial changes to the roster. LA holds a 21-22 record for 10th in the Western Conference. Last season, the transactions they did in February helped them push to the conference Finals.

The Dubs, which have an 18-22 win-loss slate, are in disarray. This might be the first time in nearly a decade that they don’t make the playoffs with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green healthy. They are expected to be heavily involved before the trade deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Some teams, however, will be willing to keep the status quo if no trade will significantly improve their championship aspirations. They will be ready to contend with what they already have.

NBA teams that may not make trades until the offseason

#5 Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers hold a 28-13 record, which is 3.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the best record in the NBA. After the James Harden trade and the emergence of Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers have been playing like legit championship contenders.

Joel Embiid has largely been healthy and is the favorite to win his second straight MVP. Behind him and Maxey, they have the second-best net rating in the league behind their nemesis the Celtics.

Expand Tweet

Philadelphia could use another 3-and-D player with preferably solid playoff experience. If they can’t get that, Daryl Morey will be satisfied with the roster he built.

#4 Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves own a 30-12 record, the best in the Western Conference. Anthony Edwards has turned into a bonafide NBA superstar after last season’s success in the playoffs. He has become the leader the Timberwolves have been wanting for years.

“Ant-Man” is also surrounded by superb talent such as Karl-Anthony Towns, who could take over if Edwards is injured. Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Mike Conley are also important pieces.

The Timberwolves may want more size with shooting coming from the bench. They will be ready to contend, though, even without that luxury.

#3 OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder could keep their roster for the next couple of years and compete for NBA championships. They have the second-youngest roster and they are stacked in different positions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey form perhaps the best starting five in the West. GM Sam Presti could look for frontline depth but they’ll be happy to enter the playoffs with who he has in the lineup.

#2 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics arguably have the best starting five in the NBA. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White are the main reasons Boston is 33-10, the best record in the league.

Expand Tweet

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has been leaning on an eight-man rotation for most of the season. He could use an upgrade for one of the wing backups but he will be raring for the playoffs to start with his lineup.

#1 Denver Nuggets

Like the Celtics, the Denver Nuggets have one of the most complete lineups in the NBA. They still have trouble every time reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic sits down, but they are not overly concerned. The defending champs had the same issues before last season but managed to roll through their opponents on their way to the title.

Another shot-creator will be great for the team, especially when Jokic gets a breather. If they can’t get that, the Nuggets are primed to defend their championship with the names on their roster.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!