NBA trade rumors: Enes Kanter attracting major interest ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter is being heavily linked with a trade away from the team

What's the rumor?

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter is reportedly generating a great deal of trade interest ahead of the 2019 NBA trade deadline. A report published yesterday by 'The Athletic' claimed that the Knicks man is attracting interest from a number of different teams from around the league, and the article also states that the New York franchise will be willing to complete a trade.

In case you didn't know...

Kanter was drafted by the Utah Jazz with the third overall pick back in the 2011 NBA draft. The Turkish center established himself as a starter in Utah, but later went on to join the OKC Thunder in 2015.

Despite starting only 27 games for the Thunder, Kanter showed the best form of his career with the team and was a regular scoring force from the bench. Nevertheless, OKC sent him to New York as part of the Carmelo Anthony trade back in 2017, and Kanter is this season averaging 14.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

The center also attracted worldwide attention this week, after he revealed that he would not be traveling to London to play in the Knicks game against the Washington Wizards, citing fears of being assassinated.

The heart of the matter

Kanter is out of contract in the summer and the Knicks will want to get something in return for the former OKC Thunder man. The 27-year-old may be available for little in return due to his expiring contract, so a deal looks quite likely in the coming weeks.

What's next?

Kanter and the New York Knicks will travel to Oregon tonight to play the Portland Trail Blazers, before taking on the Golden State Warriors tomorrow.

