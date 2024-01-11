NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: 3 players the Warriors should pursue if Pascal Siakam is out of the picture

The Golden State Warriors have continued to struggle as of late, with the team continuing to fall in the Western Conference standings. After their second straight loss dropped them to 4-6 in their past 10, fans expressed their frustration by booing the team. Ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors will likely need to make some big moves to remain competitive.

Although Pascal Siakam has allegedly been the major focus of Golden State's trade rumors, there are a number of other players on the table. Given the struggles of Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, the team no longer needs to simply add a big man, they also need a wing.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three players the team should pursue if Pascal Siakam is out of the picture.

Three potential trade options for the Golden State Warriors

#3: Clint Capela

Clint Capela

The Atlanta Hawks have been named as a team to monitor when it comes to Golden State's trade discussions. Although Dejounte Murray was named as a player who had surfaced in talks, another guard is less of a concern for Golden State.

It sounds increasingly likely for the Hawks to enter a rebuild, thus the Warriors could look to acquire big man Clint Capela. With the team in need of a starting center who can compete with the best, Capela might be a perfect fit.

#2: Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine continues to be the odd man out in Chicago after the team's young players thrived in his absence. While his contract could pose a hurdle in trade talks, reports have indicated that the Warriors could be open to parting ways with Andrew Wiggins.

Although LaVine lacks the defensive abilities of Wiggins, with Klay Thompson also struggling, the team could improve at the shooting guard spot as well. With LaVine being younger than Wiggins, the move could set the team up for the post Big Three era.

#1: Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen

If the Golden State Warriors could wave a magic wand and acquire any player in the league besides S-tier players like LeBron James, Markkanen would top the list. As a lengthy two-way player who can impact winning on both ends of the floor, he fills more need than one.

With elite 3-point shooting and plenty of experience, Markkanen could be the perfect fit for the Warriors' high-volume 3-point system. Although the Jazz' asking price has been high, the two teams could work together to make a deal work.

While the team has a number of options on the table, it's clear that the team will have to make some moves if it wants to improve its standing. With the trade deadline rapidly approaching on Febr. 8, the clock is ticking.

Although Pascal Siakam has been the name most-frequently mentioned in trade talks, the team may need to make more than one move in order to be competitive. With no end in sight to their current woes, it sounds like it's only a matter of time before the Warriors make their first trade deadline move.