NBA Trade Options: Best and worst scenarios for Montrezl Harrell

In light of the upcoming free agency, NBA trade rumors about LA Clippers' Montrezl Harrell have been doing the rounds this month. Up until the playoffs, Harrell was having the best season of his life this year. He averaged a career-high 18.6 points and 7.1 assists per game. He was also named the '2020 Sixth Man of the Year' for his outstanding contributions off the bench.

The Clippers' Montrezl Harrell has won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, as reported by @ShamsCharania.@MONSTATREZZ posted career highs in points (18.6), rebounds (7.1), free-throw percentage (65.8 percent) and minutes (27.8) in his fifth season in the league. pic.twitter.com/w9sbSiP3b0 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) September 4, 2020

However, Montrezl Harrell's future has become uncertain following the LA Clippers' shocking exit in the playoffs. Despite having a star-studded roster, the Clippers came up short in the postseason and are looking to make roster upgrades in the offseason.

Here are the best and worst scenarios for Montrezl Harrell as he's all set to become a free agent this offseason.

NBA Trade Options: Staying put with the LA Clippers would be the best scenario for Montrezl Harrell

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers

Since joining the LA Clippers, Montrezl Harrell's performance has been getting better every year. Coming off the bench, Harrell was a big part of the LA Clippers' offense in the paint. Along with Lou Williams, Harrell formed one of the best bench-duos in the modern NBA.

Per Shams Charania, the Clippers are interested in bringing Montrezl Harrell back next year despite a disappointing postseason. https://t.co/bgGK19FCIK — Clips Nation (@clipsnation) September 21, 2020

LA Clippers are desperate to make some changes to the roster, and they don't have many trade assets. While they can get good returns if they sign-and-trade Harrell to a different team, they might be better off having the 26-year-old on the roster.

Montrezl Harrell has great chemistry with most of his teammates and is bound to improve on both ends of the court in the upcoming years. He might be a crucial piece for the LA Clippers as they try to win the title next year.

NBA Trade Options: Moving to Charlotte Hornets might be the worst-case scenario for Montrezl Harrell

New York Knicks v Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets finished 10th in the East this year and were not invited to the Orlando bubble. After losing Kemba Walker last year, the Hornets are in desperate need of a star player to help turn their fortunes around.

One recent NBA trade rumor suggested that Harrell is moving to the Hornets this offseason. Charlotte can give a better contract than the LA Clippers, and he would also get a bigger responsibility on the court.

Although he could boost Charlotte Hornets' offense and give them a shot at making the playoffs, the Hornets simply lack the talent to make deeper runs in the postseason, and it's not going to change anytime soon.

Montrezl Harrell will just end up as a talented player on a small market team with limited opportunities in the playoffs.

