Jaylen Brown could be traded this offseason. While the Boston Celtics star is eligible for a supermax extension, the team may not want to sign him to a deal worth $295 million.

Brown was outstanding this season, averaging a career-high 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He was named an All-Star for the second time and earned a spot on the All-NBA second team.

The Celtics almost became the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 playoff deficit. However, the were defeated by the Miami Heat 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

During that contest, Boston's franchise player, Jayson Tatum, had just 14 points as he hobbled all game due to a sprained left ankle. Brown failed to step up, scoring only 19 points and shooting a disappointing 8 of 23.

Tatum and Brown have achieved success together over the years. Yet the Celtics could choose to break up the young, high-scoring duo this summer.

Jaylen Brown to Detroit?

James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network suggested a trade that sends Brown to the Detroit Pistons in a deal involving the fifth overall pick in this month's NBA Draft:

"Boston Celtics Receive: F Bojan Bogdanovic, G/F Alec Burks, 2023 First-Round Pick (No. 5 – DET), 2025 First-Round Pick (DET) ... Detroit Pistons Receive: G/F Jaylen Brown"

Piercey explained why the Celtics would do the deal:

"Well, simply put, the Celtics are getting value here. A pick that has already landed fifth is a highly valuable asset. It’s possible that the Celtics won’t be offered a more valuable one for Brown. Meanwhile, adding Bogdanovic and Burks should still keep Boston in the title picture next season."

With the fith pick, the Celtics could draft someone like Villanova's Cam Whitmore or Arkansas' Anthony Black, who could develop alongside Tatum.

Bogdanovic averaged a career-best 21.6 ppg for the Pistons this season. One of the league's top scorers, he shot 48.8% from the field, 41.1% from beyond the arc and 88.4% from the free-throw line. He would be a nice addition to the Celtics' lineup next year.

Should Boston make this trade? Although they would receive some quality pieces from Detroit, sticking with the Tatum-Brown duo would be wise. The two-All-Stars led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season and came just one game away from reaching the championship series again this year. Surrounding them with the right role players could net the team a championship in the near future.

