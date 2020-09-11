NBA Trade Rumors: 10 players most likely to get traded from the current franchise in the upcoming offseason

As the Milwaukee Bucks were knocked out by the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs, the Bucks have already started looking for trade partners in the offseason. With new NBA trade rumors surfacing each day about different teams, fans are looking forward to what promises to be an action-packed offseason.

NBA Offseason Will Have 'Big Movement' In Trade Market https://t.co/kPYAnkJYj1 — RealGM (@RealGM) September 7, 2020

From the teams at the top of the table to the lottery teams at the bottom, everyone's looking for a trade that will upgrade their roster for the upcoming season.

A look at 10 players most likely to get traded in the offseason according to NBA Trade Rumors

#10. Buddy Hield

NBA trade rumors: There's a big demand for sharpshooters like Buddy Hield around the league

The relationship between Buddy Hield and the Sacramento Kings haven't been smooth of late. After Buddy signed a 4-year extension last year, he hasn't done what fans expected of him on the court. Things got even worse once their coach Luke Walton decided to let Buddy come off the bench in some games. After a few disappointing loss last season, Hield said:

“Seems like we’re all over the place — coaches and everybody, trust issues going on, I guess. Guys stop believing in players. It is what it is. They have who they have playing out there and I just have to be supportive.”

The 2020 3-point contest winner expressed his dismay about not getting enough minutes during games. There's a big demand for sharpshooters like Hield around the league and there's a good chance he'll be traded in the upcoming offseason.

#9. Blake Griffin

NBA trade rumors: Blake Griffin could end up with the Warriors or the Bucks next season

Though Blake Griffin's career has been hampered by frequent injuries, there's no denying that he's still an all-star caliber player. The 31-year-old has no chance of contending for a championship with the Detroit Pistons team that is still rebuilding.

A Blake Griffin trade could be answer for Bucks team with lots of question marks https://t.co/J13iUZx4FO — Detroit Bad Boys ☠ (@detroitbadboys) September 9, 2020

There are already a few NBA trade rumors suggesting Blake can end up with the Warriors or the Bucks next season. Even if these trades don't happen, there's a good chance the Pistons will move Griffin in the offseason to acquire a younger talent that'll gel well with the rest of their roster.