NBA Trade Rumors: 1x All-Star not available in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes

The Kevin Durant trade has been a cold trail with no real progress achieved. Reports have it that the Brooklyn Nets are still in active talks, but no agreement has been reached with any franchise.

Rumors have it that the Nets have held conversations with each of the other 29 franchises. In some quarters, the Nets' pickiness has been perceived as ridiculous. Some people have questioned if Brooklyn really wants to part with the player.

There have been a few leaks of players from interested franchises who are seemingly on the table. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram was not on the table along with the Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes.

“Brooklyn wanted a package that could top the Rudy Gobert package that Utah got for him in the trade with Minnesota," Scotto said. "To this point, that market has not materialized. There are some younger guys they’d be open to getting if they were going to move Kevin Durant.

"Scottie Barnes with Toronto, who has not been put on the table yet. You wondered if Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans could be a guy that’s put on the table? To this point, I’ve heard he’s not been put on the table. I also didn’t see Durant necessarily wanting to go to New Orleans as well.”

Brooklyn Nets reportedly have displayed little interest in the Miami Heat offer for Kevin Durant

The Miami Heat are one of Durant’s preferred destinations, with the Phoenix Suns being the other. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat's offer for KD has been met with little interest from the Brooklyn Nets.

"While the Miami Heat remains interested in Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets have displayed little interest in the Heat’s offer for the high-scoring superstar, and Miami is moving ahead with its current roster for next season, according to sources briefed on the situation," Jackson said.

While the Nets have shown interest in Heat center Bam Adebayo, the Heat did not include him in their offer and have no plans to. Due to NBA salary cap rules, Adebayo is not eligible to be included in a trade.

