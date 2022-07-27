NBA Trade Rumors: 1x All-Star wants to stay with the Boston Celtics, perplexed at reports of him wanting to leave as a free agent

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown found himself in the national spotlight yesterday. A report from NBA Insider Shams Charania surfaced, suggesting the Celtics were interested in acquiring Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Brown found himself mentioned yet again as a potential trade candidate.

It's not unfamiliar territory for Brown. He's been mentioned as a potential trade piece for numerous superstar wings throughout the year. One of the top rising young wings in the league, Brown has been a sensational piece for the Boston Celtics over recent years.

Brown is expected to be up for a contract extension after the 2022-23 season. Many analysts have connected his contract as a potential reason for the Celtics entertaining a trade.

Boston is most likely interested in acquiring a talent like Durant. It would be shocking for the Celtics to part with a player like Brown, who is just starting to enter his prime. According to a report from The Athletic's Jared Weiss, Brown wants to "be in Boston" despite the recent trade talks.

"Brown was perplexed and denied the report behind closed doors, sources familiar with Brown’s thinking told The Athletic. In spite of the trade talks, Brown wants to be in Boston ..."

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Now, the Celtics' star is back in trade rumors again.



More: When a recent report claimed Jaylen Brown would leave Boston in free agency in 2024, he was perplexed and denied it behind closed doors, sources tell @JaredWeissNBA Now, the Celtics' star is back in trade rumors again.More: theathletic.com/3448414/?sourc… When a recent report claimed Jaylen Brown would leave Boston in free agency in 2024, he was perplexed and denied it behind closed doors, sources tell @JaredWeissNBA.Now, the Celtics' star is back in trade rumors again.More: theathletic.com/3448414/?sourc… https://t.co/y4bzSSfS50

Jaylen Brown wants to stay with Boston Celtics despite trade rumors

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown during the 2022 NBA Finals

Any team in the NBA would be foolish not to engage the Brooklyn Nets about a potential Durant trade. That also applies to the Boston Celtics, who were on the verge of winning an NBA championship last year. Despite the leaked trade talks, it would still be surprising if Brown were on his way out.

The 25-year-old wing has been an essential part of the puzzle for the Celtics. He is expected to have a big year for the team as they look to get back to the NBA Finals. In his last year with the Celtics, Brown averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 47.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range.

Boston is heading into the 2022-23 season as one of the top teams in the league. With one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, trading Brown and other key pieces could derail the team's momentum. Acquiring Kevin Durant can change a franchise, but at what cost?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far