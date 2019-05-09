NBA Rumors: 3 Free Agents that are being linked with the Los Angeles Lakers

Kyrie Irving is among the impending free agents being linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers

The 2019 playoffs have thrilled the basketball world for the last 3 weeks, however, the Los Angeles Lakers have once again been forced to watch from the sidelines. Despite adding LeBron James during 2018 free agency, the Lakers failed to secure a postseason berth for a sixth straight year, and both Luke Walton and Magic Johnson have since exited the franchise.

Yet, the Lakers are expected to make major additions to the roster in the coming months, with the team having around $35 million available in cap space. This gives the Lakers the room to sign an All-Star free agent to a max-contract, and here are three of the stars being linked with a move to Los Angeles.

#3 Kyrie Irving

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Four

The Boston Celtics are on the verge of being eliminated from the 2019 postseason, and it appears more likely than ever that Kyrie Irving will leave the team this summer. The point guard has received much criticism for his recent performances, and some members of the Celtics locker room are believed to have been irked by his recent negative comments.

Irving has been linked with a move to both the Nets and Knicks in free agency, although Eric Pincus of Bleacher Reports believes that the Lakers could still secure his long-term future:

The Lakers should be considered a threat, assuming Irving wants to get the team back together after requesting to be traded away from James, Lue and the Cavaliers in 2017.

Irving acknowledged that he made mistakes and failed to see the bigger picture in Cleveland, focusing instead on stats and All-Star teams. Perhaps Irving doesn't mind being Robin to LeBron's Batman again.

Over the course of the regular season, Irving averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

