NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players that the Boston Celtics are currently targeting

T Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 276 // 24 Dec 2018, 18:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers

Entering the 2018/19 NBA season, the Boston Celtics were widely expected to be the team that would replace the Cleveland Cavaliers as the dominant force of the Eastern Conference.

Despite this, the Celtics lost 10 of their opening 20 games of the season and have only recently picked up form, winning 7 out of their last 10 games. The Celtics currently sit 5th in the East, although the Boston outfit will need more help to compete with the impressive Toronto Raptors.

So here are three stars from around the NBA that could join the Celtics in the coming weeks.

#3 Nikola Vučević

Orlando Magic v New York Knicks

Nikola Vučević is currently enjoying the best season of his career. The 28-year-old's performances on both ends of the court have been vital to the Magic's challenge for a playoff spot, and Vučević is likely to be rewarded with a first All-Star appearance.

Despite this, his future in Orlando remains in doubt and Bleacher Report has reported that the Celtics could be interested:

The 28-year-old has never played better, posting personal bests in points (21), field-goal percentage (55.2), assists (3.8) and player efficiency rating (27). He's clearing 20 points, 11 boards and three dimes a night, a line only reached by six other players. Vooch has been a Boston target before.. as the Celtics had discussed the 7-footer with the Magic in hopes of strengthening their scoring and rebounding.

Vučević will become an unrestricted free agent in 2019, and the center is likely to sign a much bigger deal than his current $12,750,000 contract. The Magic also have their recent first-round draft pick (Mohamed Bamba) waiting patiently on the sidelines, so despite Vučević's form, he could still be dealt before the NBA trade deadline.

The Celtics are aware that a deal is possible, and a trade with the Magic could be agreed if the team includes Terry Rozier and a draft pick.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement