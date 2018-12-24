×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players that the Boston Celtics are currently targeting

T Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
276   //    24 Dec 2018, 18:47 IST

Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers
Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers

Entering the 2018/19 NBA season, the Boston Celtics were widely expected to be the team that would replace the Cleveland Cavaliers as the dominant force of the Eastern Conference.

Despite this, the Celtics lost 10 of their opening 20 games of the season and have only recently picked up form, winning 7 out of their last 10 games. The Celtics currently sit 5th in the East, although the Boston outfit will need more help to compete with the impressive Toronto Raptors.

So here are three stars from around the NBA that could join the Celtics in the coming weeks.

#3 Nikola Vučević

Orlando Magic v New York Knicks
Orlando Magic v New York Knicks

Nikola Vučević is currently enjoying the best season of his career. The 28-year-old's performances on both ends of the court have been vital to the Magic's challenge for a playoff spot, and Vučević is likely to be rewarded with a first All-Star appearance.

Despite this, his future in Orlando remains in doubt and Bleacher Report has reported that the Celtics could be interested:

The 28-year-old has never played better, posting personal bests in points (21), field-goal percentage (55.2), assists (3.8) and player efficiency rating (27). He's clearing 20 points, 11 boards and three dimes a night, a line only reached by six other players. Vooch has been a Boston target before.. as the Celtics had discussed the 7-footer with the Magic in hopes of strengthening their scoring and rebounding.

Vučević will become an unrestricted free agent in 2019, and the center is likely to sign a much bigger deal than his current $12,750,000 contract. The Magic also have their recent first-round draft pick (Mohamed Bamba) waiting patiently on the sidelines, so despite Vučević's form, he could still be dealt before the NBA trade deadline.

The Celtics are aware that a deal is possible, and a trade with the Magic could be agreed if the team includes Terry Rozier and a draft pick.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Anthony Davis Nikola Vucevic NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
T Elliott
ANALYST
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players that could leave the Boston...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players that the Boston Celtics need to...
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: 3 Trade targets for the Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players the Boston Celtics would have to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Boston Celtics clear favorites to sign Anthony...
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 potential trade destinations for...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Celtics can’t trade for Anthony Davis due to...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from the Boston Celtics' loss to...
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Lakers and Celtics among 5 Teams interested...
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: Max Kellerman says the Celtics should...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us