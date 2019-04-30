×
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players currently being linked with the Los Angeles Clippers

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
37   //    30 Apr 2019, 00:10 IST

Kawhi Leonard is among the stars from around the NBA being linked to the Los Angeles Clippers
Kawhi Leonard is among the stars from around the NBA being linked to the Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers exited the playoffs last week following a 4-2 series defeat to the Golden State Warriors. Nevertheless, despite their first-round exit, the Clippers have a bright future -- and the team has the resources to add two of the NBA's biggest stars this summer.

The departures of Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, and DeAndre Jordan have opened up two-max contract spots on the roster, and after a promising season, the Clippers believe they will be major contenders to sign some of the most in-demand free agents around the league.

So, with the Clippers now throwing all their efforts into the 2019 offseason, here are three All-Stars that could join the team.

#3 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is looking to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets
Kevin Durant is looking to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant is currently leading the Golden State Warriors' charge for a third-consecutive Championship, however, after three years with the franchise, he is expected to leave Golden State this summer.

The New York Knicks have been earmarked as his most likely destination, although Paolo Uggetti of The Ringer is reporting that the Clippers still remain keen on the All-Star:

Los Angeles will likely try to sign everyone from Kevin Durant to Kyrie Irving to Kemba Walker. But Durant is the crown jewel of the class, and while the Clips can’t offer him the big stage of New York, they can offer a stable franchise that is better positioned to win than, say, a team that finished dead last in the NBA this season.
It’s a tall task, but one that the team’s front office has been preparing for; they sold high on Tobias Harris in the middle of the season ostensibly because they have bigger goals in mind.
