NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players currently being linked with the Los Angeles Lakers

Jimmy Butler is among the stars being linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers

The 2019 playoffs are currently in full gear, however, the Los Angeles Lakers are watching from the sidelines following a disappointing season. Despite the addition of LeBron James, the Lakers failed to secure a postseason berth in the competitive Western Conference -- and the franchise is now enduring a six-year playoff drought.

Nevertheless, with nearly $35 million available in cap space this summer, the Lakers will have major room to make additions, so as we head towards the offseason, here are three players that are reportedly interesting the Lakers.

#3 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is expected to exit the Toronto Raptors this summer

Kawhi Leonard is currently starring for the Toronto Raptors as they look to end their long wait to win a championship. However, the All-Star's future with the franchise remains in serious doubt, and Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report is reporting that the Lakers and Clippers lead the pack to secure the 27-year-old's signature:

One former player said Leonard’s teammates expect him to leave for Los Angeles after the season, although he didn’t specify which franchise. Outside of a few who suggest Leonard might choose the Lakers, it seems almost everyone around the league (dating back to last July) believes Leonard will join the Clippers instead.

Leonard was expected to replace Tim Duncan as the face of the Spurs, although due to a bust-up between Leonard and the organization last season, the team decided to trade him ahead of the 18/19 season.

Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors in the deal that sent DeMar DeRozan in the opposite direction, and during his debut season, he averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The Raptors are expected to do everything in their power to retain Leonard, although multiple reports have stated that he wants a return to his native Los Angeles.

