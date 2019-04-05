NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players currently being linked with the Los Angeles Lakers

While contending teams around, the NBA are currently gearing up for potentially long postseason runs, a number of franchises are already looking towards the offseason. Among them is the Los Angeles Lakers, who failed to make the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.

Due to their disappointing season, the Lakers are desperately seeking a second All-Star this summer, and LeBron James has told Bleacher Report that he will take up an active role in the Lakers' recruitment:

'That's why I came here. I came here to win. And obviously, we need to get better, as far as our personnel we have an opportunity to get better. And there's a lot of talent out there, and a lot of guys that can help our franchise. So, I'll be as active as I need to be for us to get better and go from there.'

The Lakers will have around $35 million available in cap space this summer, enough for at least one maximum contract. So, as we head towards the offseason, here are three players that are reportedly interesting the Lakers.

#3 Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler only joined the Philadelphia 76ers back in November, and despite a successful five months with the team, Butler is expected to test his value in free agency. Regarding Butler's future, Howard Beck of Bleacher Report has spoken to multiple executives around the league, with many believing that Butler could head to the Lakers:

Rival executives will tell you, without hesitation, that Durant is bound for the Knicks; that Irving is likely to join him; that Leonard likes the Clippers; that Butler might choose the Lakers.

The Lakers made a play for the 29-year-old before he left Minnesota for the 76ers in November, although the team may be hesitant to hand the former Chicago man a max deal.

