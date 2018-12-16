NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players that could join the Los Angeles Lakers next week

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 231 // 16 Dec 2018, 00:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Miami Heat appear willing to trade Wayne Ellington

After the summer acquisition of superstar LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers started the season with a disappointing 2-5 record. Due to this, many fans and analysts began to question the team's chances for the 2018-19 season.

But the Lakers have since improved to a 17-11 record, which has lifted them to 5th spot in the Western Conference standings. And with the Golden State Warriors making their worst start since Steve Kerr took over in 2014, and the Houston Rockets having a nightmare season, the Lakers are growing in belief that they can genuinely challenge for a Championship this season.

Due to this, Magic Johnson and the Lakers executives are said to be in the market for additions this month, and the franchise could soon make a number of high profile additions to the roster. While an All-Star caliber player remains unlikely, here are three players that could be set to join LeBron James in the famous purple and gold jersey.

#3 Terrence Ross

Ross is having a career-year with the Orlando Magic

Terrence Ross is having his best career to date with the Orlando Magic, and it seems as though the Lakers have taken notice. The versatile 27-year-old is comfortable playing at both small forward and shooting guard, and this season, he is averaging 13.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The Orlando Magic man is also shooting an impressive 38.5% from three-point range.

Ross would provide the Lakers with more athleticism and speed, which will be useful to a team currently scoring a high percentage of their points in the paint. While the playoff-chasing Magic won't want to lose Ross, the team may feel forced into a trade due to his $10,500,000 contract expiring at the end of the current season.

The bottom line is that the Lakers have a known interest in Ross, and the franchise would want to get a deal done as quickly as possible.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement