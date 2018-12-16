×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players that could join the Los Angeles Lakers next week

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
231   //    16 Dec 2018, 00:39 IST

The Miami Heat appear willing to trade Wayne Ellington
The Miami Heat appear willing to trade Wayne Ellington

After the summer acquisition of superstar LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers started the season with a disappointing 2-5 record. Due to this, many fans and analysts began to question the team's chances for the 2018-19 season.

But the Lakers have since improved to a 17-11 record, which has lifted them to 5th spot in the Western Conference standings. And with the Golden State Warriors making their worst start since Steve Kerr took over in 2014, and the Houston Rockets having a nightmare season, the Lakers are growing in belief that they can genuinely challenge for a Championship this season.

Due to this, Magic Johnson and the Lakers executives are said to be in the market for additions this month, and the franchise could soon make a number of high profile additions to the roster. While an All-Star caliber player remains unlikely, here are three players that could be set to join LeBron James in the famous purple and gold jersey.

#3 Terrence Ross

Ross is having a career-year with the Orlando Magic
Ross is having a career-year with the Orlando Magic

Terrence Ross is having his best career to date with the Orlando Magic, and it seems as though the Lakers have taken notice. The versatile 27-year-old is comfortable playing at both small forward and shooting guard, and this season, he is averaging 13.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The Orlando Magic man is also shooting an impressive 38.5% from three-point range.

Ross would provide the Lakers with more athleticism and speed, which will be useful to a team currently scoring a high percentage of their points in the paint. While the playoff-chasing Magic won't want to lose Ross, the team may feel forced into a trade due to his $10,500,000 contract expiring at the end of the current season.

The bottom line is that the Lakers have a known interest in Ross, and the franchise would want to get a deal done as quickly as possible.


1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Terrence Ross Trevor Ariza NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors
Elliott T
ANALYST
NBA Trade Rumors: Trevor Ariza could join the Lakers or...
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumours: Los Angeles Lakers reportedly in trade talks...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: Lakers stepping up trade interest in a...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 reasons why Los Angeles Lakers need to...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players that the LA Lakers need to trade away
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: 3 Players the Lakers should target this month
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 players the Lakers need to keep out of...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 Players that are likely to leave the...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 reasons why Carmelo Anthony would be a...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 4 Los Angeles Lakers players who won the MVP award
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us