×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players that could leave the Boston Celtics this month

T Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
135   //    18 Dec 2018, 22:59 IST

New Orleans Pelicans v Boston Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans v Boston Celtics

The Eastern Conference was blown wide open following LeBron James' summer move to the Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar's departure will result in the East finally have a new contender in the NBA Finals, after four consecutive seasons of the Cavs representing the conference.

Entering the 18/19 season, the Boston Celtics looked to be the best-equipped team in the East to replace the Cavs, although their season has been a disappointment so far. The team stumbled to a 10-10 start to the season, and rivals such as the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers have been better than expected.

Despite this, the Celtics have shown signs of life in recent weeks, and the team has won 8 out of their last 10 games. Brad Stevens is finally working out how to get the most out of his stacked team, although the Celtics roster is still too large, and a number of players will exit before the trade deadline. So here we will look at three players who are in danger of being traded away from the Celtics this month.

#3 Aron Baynes

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics
Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics

Aron Baynes did not make his NBA debut until 2013, although the Australian has since proved himself as a capable player. The center had successful spells with the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons, and the Celtics were impressed enough by the player to pick him up in the summer of 2017.

While the 32-year-old was a regular starter for the first time in his career last season, Baynes' impact has been limited this year. The Australian has started just a third of the Celtics games this season, averaging 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assist-per-game.

The Celtics are well known to be gearing up to make a summer move for Anthony Davis, and Baynes' long-term future with the team is in doubt. His performances this season have been disappointing, and ultimately, the Celtics may choose to move him this month as the team looks to free up cap space.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward Terry Rozier NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
T Elliott
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players that the Boston Celtics need to...
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: 3 Trade targets for the Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
'Scary Terry' Rozier: The Boston Celtics' point guard...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players the Boston Celtics would have to...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players who have been very disappointing...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: What is going wrong for the Boston Celtics?
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: 3 Reasons the Celtics Should Trade Kyrie Irving
RELATED STORY
Reports: Boston Celtics clear favorites to sign Anthony...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Celtics can’t trade for Anthony Davis due to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us