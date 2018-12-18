NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players that could leave the Boston Celtics this month

T Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 135 // 18 Dec 2018, 22:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Orleans Pelicans v Boston Celtics

The Eastern Conference was blown wide open following LeBron James' summer move to the Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar's departure will result in the East finally have a new contender in the NBA Finals, after four consecutive seasons of the Cavs representing the conference.

Entering the 18/19 season, the Boston Celtics looked to be the best-equipped team in the East to replace the Cavs, although their season has been a disappointment so far. The team stumbled to a 10-10 start to the season, and rivals such as the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers have been better than expected.

Despite this, the Celtics have shown signs of life in recent weeks, and the team has won 8 out of their last 10 games. Brad Stevens is finally working out how to get the most out of his stacked team, although the Celtics roster is still too large, and a number of players will exit before the trade deadline. So here we will look at three players who are in danger of being traded away from the Celtics this month.

#3 Aron Baynes

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics

Aron Baynes did not make his NBA debut until 2013, although the Australian has since proved himself as a capable player. The center had successful spells with the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons, and the Celtics were impressed enough by the player to pick him up in the summer of 2017.

While the 32-year-old was a regular starter for the first time in his career last season, Baynes' impact has been limited this year. The Australian has started just a third of the Celtics games this season, averaging 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assist-per-game.

The Celtics are well known to be gearing up to make a summer move for Anthony Davis, and Baynes' long-term future with the team is in doubt. His performances this season have been disappointing, and ultimately, the Celtics may choose to move him this month as the team looks to free up cap space.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement