NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players the Phoenix Suns should look to trade away

T Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
89   //    30 Dec 2018, 18:45 IST

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

Despite having a resurgence in form lately, the Phoenix Suns are currently amidst another disastrous season. The Suns have one of the worst records in the entire NBA (9-28), and the team still looks years away from competing for a playoff spot.

The Suns were annual contenders in the early 2000s, although the franchise has now failed to make the postseason since 2010, and the team looks further away from contending than ever before. The current roster is riddled with both bad contracts and underperforming players, and last year the team finished with an abysmal record of 21-61. This was also the third consecutive season in which the Pheonix team failed to win at least 25 games in the regular season.

Due to already being out of contention for the postseason, the Suns have already started turning their attention to the 2019/20 NBA season. The team recently sent Trevor Ariza to the Washington Wizards, while earlier in the season they allowed Tyson Chandler to join the Los Angeles Lakers. Further departures are likely in the coming weeks, and here we will look at three players that could soon leave the team.

#3 Troy Daniels

Orlando Magic v Phoenix Suns
Orlando Magic v Phoenix Suns

Troy Daniels was traded to the Phoenix Suns back in 2017, although he looks to have no long-term role on the Suns' roster. While Daniels had a good first year with the team, his minutes have been lowered during the 18/19 season, and despite being fit, the 27-year-old has barely featured at all this month.

The shooting guards range from behind the arc means that other teams may be interested in adding Daniels to their roster over the next few weeks, and the Suns would be willing to make a deal, as the franchise wants to bring in a new starting guard.

