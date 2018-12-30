NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players the Utah Jazz should trade away

T Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 339 // 30 Dec 2018, 21:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Utah Jazz v Charlotte Hornets

The Utah Jazz entered the 2018/19 NBA season with confidence thanks to their excellent performances over the course of the previous season. After a disappointing start, the Jazz finished the 17/18 season strongly, and the team managed to eliminate the Oklahoma City Thunder during the playoffs.

While the team was defeated in the semifinals by the Houston Rockets, there was still a huge amount of optimism coming into the 18/19 season.

Nevertheless, the Jazz failed to improve during the 2018 NBA offseason, as the organization failed to make any notable additions to the roster. This has also been compounded by the poor performances of a number of the team's best players such as Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles.

These factors have resulted in the Jazz making a disappointing 18-19 start to the season, and here we will look at three players the team should offload in order to make room for new additions.

#3 Thabo Sefolosha

Adelaide 36ers v Utah Jazz

Thabo Sefolosha was selected with the 13th pick of the 2006 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, but was quickly traded to the Chicago Bulls, where he played for three seasons. After leaving the Bulls in 2009, the Swiss player signed with the Thunder, and the guard became a regular with the team, reaching the 2012 NBA Finals.

Sefolosha went on to play for the Atlanta Hawks, before ultimately joining the Jazz in 2017. Nevertheless, Sefolosha's first season in Utah was a disappointment as he suffered a season-ending injury in January and was also fined for violating the terms of the NBA Drug Program.

The 34-year-old has played 23 games for the Jazz during the 18/19 season and is currently averaging just 3.0 points per game. Sefolosha's $5.25 million deal is up in the summer, and the team should look to move him on before the February trade deadline.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement