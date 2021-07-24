NBA Trade Rumors: 3 point guards LA Lakers should pursue instead of Russell Westbrook

NBA trade rumors have linked the LA Lakers with a move for All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers' two leading stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have an excellent relationship with Westbrook off the court. Many expect the trio to form an instant bond and make the Lakers a championship-contending team again.

Lakers are seeking a vet PG, and Chris Paul is on their list, per @MarcJSpears



Russell Westbrook is also a candidate 👀 pic.twitter.com/abkFczR355 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2021

However, there are multiple reasons to believe that trading for Russell Westbrook isn't necessarily in the best interests of the LA Lakers. To begin with, the nine-time All-Star is owed close to $78 million over the next two seasons ($44 million next season). The Lakers are already struggling with salary-cap flexibility and will need to be wise with the way they build a roster filled with championship-caliber role players.

They have only seven players under contract heading into the off-season, with Montrezl Harrell yet to decide on his player option. As per NBA trade rumors, the only possible trade scenario to acquire Westbrook for the LA Lakers is a sign-and-trade deal that would see Dennis Schroder, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kyle Kuzma go the other way.

It will limit the LA Lakers' spending power, as a sign-and-trade would hard cap them with LeBron James and Anthony Davis' salaries amounting to $41 million and $35 million, respectively, next season.

The Lakers, unfortunately, do not have any other trade assets that could intrigue the Wizards' front office, making a deal for Westbrook a complicated one. On that note, let's take a look at three other point guards the LA Lakers should pursue instead of Russell Westbrook in the 2021 NBA off-season.

#3 Derrick Rose

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers

Derrick Rose rejuvenated himself after being traded to the New York Knicks midway through the 2020-21 NBA season. He is set to enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent. Rose's exploits in the 2021 NBA Playoffs are a great testament to the fact that he can still be an invaluable addition to a contending team.

He led the Knicks in scoring (19.4 points per game) and assists (five per game) during the postseason. Rose was promoted to the starting lineup midway through the Knicks' first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks as New York struggled in their first postseason campaign in seven years.

It’s so great to see Derrick Rose still taking over playoff games in 2021. pic.twitter.com/eMDiPLJy3j — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) May 27, 2021

As per NBA rumors, the LA Lakers reignited their interest in Derrick Rose after the Knicks' exit from the playoffs. Rose could help them with his experience and share playmaking responsibilities with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He shot 41.1% from beyond the arc in the 2020-21 season and can help the Lakers improve in that area as well.

Despite his injury struggles before the last campaign, Rose has shown that he can adjust and adapt well to the style of play his team employs. Moreover, he could mentor younger players in the LA Lakers, being a highly experienced veteran, while continuing to contribute at a significant rate.

Rose is a much cheaper option compared to a lot of high-profile point guards in the market. So acquiring him will help the LA Lakers pursue talented role players, which is of utmost importance when building a championship-caliber team.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav