NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Reasons why Miami Heat presents James Harden with the best opportunity to win a Championship

The James Harden fiasco in Houston continues to rumble on into the eve of their first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls. In the latest NBA Trade Rumors, Shams Charania of 'The Athletic' reported that the shooting guard has added the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to his list of preferred landing destinations in any potential trade deal.

Although a deal with the Bucks seems unlikely, a move to Miami could suit both parties. Therefore, we will have a look at why James Harden would want to move to the Heat.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why a move to Miami would work for James Harden

The majority of NBA Trade Rumors throughout the NBA offseason have focused on James Harden's future. The 31-year-old has led the league in scoring for the past 3 seasons and is among the top-5 players in the league. It is for these reasons that teams could go out of their way to bring him in as his discontent grows in Houston. Miami Heat could be the solution for Harden.

#1 Miami Heat already have the ability to reach the NBA Finals

In recent NBA Trade Rumors surrounding the James Harden debacle, the franchise's front office were said to be confident Harden would want to stay and that his real passion is to win an NBA championship. Though that ship may have sailed for the Rockets, as after countless attempts Harden has been unable to carry a team to the NBA Finals.

In the Miami Heat, James Harden would be joining a roster that already has the experience of making it to an NBA Finals, knocking off the top team in the East on their way. The Heat played with elite defense throughout the playoffs and relied on their squad depth to battle past the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

If James Harden were to be added to the side, the Miami Heat could go one step further and have another superstar shooter to challenge whoever comes out of the West. If the Heat could help Harden to a Finals, he could return the favor as one of the most, if not the most, un-guardable players in the league. The Heat were nullified by the LA Lakers defense in the Finals and if there is to be a round-two of this matchup, Harden could be the swaying factor for Miami.

#2 Miami Heat won't have to compromise core of the team to bring in James Harden

Out of the teams listed among NBA Trade Rumors as potential destinations for James Harden, a trade with the Miami Heat jumps off the page as the most attainable. The Heat have future first-round picks for 2025 and '27 to offer and several tradeable contracts such as Tyler Herro, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, Kendrick Nunn, and Duncan Robinson. Although a deal may have to involve several of these players, bringing in Harden is worth the sacrifice.

Furthermore, from Harden's point of view, the Heat wouldn't be losing their top two stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Alongside that, you have Goran Dragic and Avery Bradley who have trade restrictions. Harden could walk into Miami and complete an All-Star big three that would make them one of the favorites to advance to the NBA Finals.

Butler has proven he is capable of carrying the Heat as a gritty winner and Adebayo's room for potential is so great that he signed a 5-year contract extension this offseason. Add to them the pieces that contributed from the Heat's bench last season and his own scoring record, James Harden could finally achieve his ultimate goal.

#3 Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra would work out a way for James Harden to fit into the Miami Heat system

Upon first thought, James Harden in the Miami Heat's all-for-one and spread-the-ball offense sounds like a mistake waiting to happen. However, there is a very valid reason why it could work and that is the expertise of Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra. Riley is one of the greatest NBA strategists in the league's history and as President of the Heat franchise could see now as the perfect opportunity to bring in a player of James Harden's ability.

Jimmy Butler has been taken under Riley's wing at the Miami Heat. However, changing the team's style of play may not negatively affect the forward's ability to dominate a game. On the contrary, Butler is as competitive and desperate for a title as James Harden. Harden could have another team built around him and one that has the ability to go all the way.