NBA trade rumors: 3 reasons why Phoenix Suns should acquire Miles Bridges at Trade Deadline 2024

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly interested in acquiring Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the February 8 NBA trade deadline. The controversial forward is averaging 20.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season. According to the Arizona Republic, the Suns are looking at Bridges but have "10 or more players on their radar."

Miles Bridges is an unrestricted free agent after the current season, and expiring contracts set are typically favorable for potential trades.

The Phoenix Suns, who are on a seven-game winning streak propelled by the strengthening cohesion of their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, could use the 6'7" wing as a valuable boost to their depth, which has been depleted following trades with the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the Suns face several challenges in trying to acquire Bridges, including the Hornets' demand for draft picks in a potential trade. This proves challenging for Phoenix due to their restricted resources and limited cap flexibility resulting from prior trades for Durant and Beal, which have left them with just five second-round picks.

For any trade to materialize, Bridges needs to waive his no-trade clause. He is making $7.2 million this season, and as a free agent this offseason, he would prefer to be traded to a team with cap space, which the Suns do not have.

Expand Tweet

However, the Suns are in win-now mode, and adding Bridges would provide them with size and scoring at the wing.

3 reasons why the Phoenix Suns should go for Miles Bridges

#1 Depth

The most obvious reason the Phoenix Suns should go for Miles Bridges is to bolster their depth.

During the previous offseason, the Suns were limited to acquiring minimum-contract players as they were paying three max players. Miles Bridges is a quality player despite his off-court issues, and if Phoenix can acquire him for cheap, he would be a solid addition.

#2 Flexibility for small ball

The Suns usually use Durant as the big when they deploy their small-ball lineup. Adding Bridges would give them another big option for when they go small. Bridges is a good rebounder, averaging 7.1 per contest.

The ability to switch to a small-ball lineup is important in the playoffs, and Bridges could help them.

#3 Youth

It will be difficult to retain Bridges past this season. However, the forward, only 25 years old, could give the Suns, who have one of the oldest rosters in the league, a jolt of energy with his youth.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!