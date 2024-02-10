NBA trade rumors: 3 superstar guards already on LA Lakers' radar in 2024 offseason ft. Trae Young & more

The LA Lakers are already planning on their moves for the offseason. The season isn't over and the Lakers have already mapped a potential roster change to strengthen their star presence. According to rumors, the team has pinpointed three All-Star guards to hopefully be traded to them during the offseason.

Despite being ninth in the West, the Lakers are not out of the playoff race yet. They can still qualify for the postseason through the Play-In tournament. The team’s fans are hopeful that they can overcome their struggles and reach the playoffs with their existing roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The LA Lakers were inactive at the recent trade deadline

As the second half of the season approaches, many teams maximized the chances they had at the NBA trade deadline to improve their roster. However, the LA Lakers are among the few teams that didn't make any moves. Fans were surprised that the Lakers didn't make any moves as they consistently made noise in trade talks since the 2023-24 season started.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there were rumors that the Lakers were looking to trade for Dejounte Murray. However, that remained a rumor as the franchise stayed away from any deals, even at the final minutes of the deadline.

Expand Tweet

This could suggest that the team has a bigger plan for the offseason. They are rumored to be targeting three guards who could improve their roster. Let’s see who they are.

Also read: "Kobe’s rolling in his grave": NBA fans pile on LA Lakers' misery after loss on Kobe Bryant statue day

#3 Trae Young

Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks

There's no telling when the Atlanta Hawks are planning on trading Trae Young. However, the team has been inconsistent over the past few seasons, which could mean Young's time with the Hawks is over. The three-time All-Star has proven to be a lethal scorer and elite playmaker over the years, and the LA Lakers could use a star like him.

Yahoo! Sports insider Jake Fischer reported that there's a chance the Hawks could entertain a trade centered around Young after the season is over.

"There are several front offices that listened to Atlanta’s pre-deadline chatter and came away from conversations with the Hawks of the belief Trae Young could become available for trade this summer — depending on Atlanta’s outcome for the remainder of this campaign," Fischer said.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers are a team that could be willing to trade for Young and pair him with Anthony Davis.

#2 Donovan Mitchell

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

There is uncertainty about whether Donovan Mitchell will stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers long-term. Cleveland wasn't his preferred destination before he was traded from the Utah Jazz, which could hint that Mitchell might be traded somewhere else.

NBA Insider Bill Reiter shared that the Lakers could pursue Mitchell in the summer.

Expand Tweet

Other than the LA Lakers, Reiter mentioned the New York Knicks, and the Brooklyn Nets are rumored to be interested in making a trade for Mitchell in the summer. Adding a star who can create shots at an elite level could be useful for the team moving forward.

#1 Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

There were rumors over the summer that the Lakers plan to sign Kyrie Irving to a deal. However, the Dallas Mavericks signed Irving to a three-year, $126 million contract. Still, the opportunity to acquire him has not closed, and Los Angeles can still pursue him during the summer.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers are willing to use three picks to trade for a new star. That shortlist of players includes Irving as a potential trade target.

"Moving forward, the Lakers plan to use the three picks that they will have available this summer," Buha said. "...Three potential targets are Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and Kyrie Irving, according to team and league sources."

Expand Tweet

A reunion between Irving and LeBron James could happen before the latter retires and contend for another championship with the Lakers.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!