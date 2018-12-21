NBA Trade Rumours: 3 teams Enes Kanter could join in 2019

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

Enes Kanter will almost certainly leave the New York Knicks in 2019, however, the question remains whether the Turkish star will be dealt before the end of the season. Kanter is out of contract in the summer and the Knicks may look to get something in return for the 27-year-old before February's trade deadline.

Kanter landed with the Knicks as part of the 2017 trade for Carmelo Anthony, although the deal owed more to the franchise's desperation to offload their 10-time All-Star (Anthony), rather than their actual desire to acquire the center.

Despite this, Kanter looked as though he would get a fresh start after a disastrous 2017 playoff series with the Oklahoma City Thunder, although his defensive shortcomings have once again been exploited by opposing teams. Ultimately, Kanter hasn't done enough to justify a new contract and it looks as though he has no future with the team.

So with the big man's time in New York seemingly coming to an end, here are three teams that Kanter could land on at some point in 2019.

#3 Oklahoma City Thunder

Kanter celebrates after hitting a three against the Charlotte Hornets during his tenure with OKC

This move has no chance of happening this season, however, if Kanter is willing to lower his salary demands, then he may find a way back to the Thunder next summer. Kanter himself has continually spoken about his love for the OKC franchise since he left, and the center was also known to have a great relationship with both Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams.

Kanter left the Thunder back in 2017, although the team only replaced the center this season with Nerlens Noel. Nevertheless, Noel can opt out of his contract in 2019, so the Thunder may have to once again find a backup center for Adams.

If Kanter is willing to take a contract worth around $4million, then OKC will take him back in a heartbeat, although the Thunder will ultimately have no interest if the center demands anything close to his current $18m salary.

