After yet another early exit in the NBA Playoffs, the Houston Rockets have been the subject of a number of NBA trade rumors. Many have speculated the different kinds of moves the franchise could make this offseason. Of all the stories swirling around the franchise, the one that has to be the most jaw-dropping is the rumor of the Houston Rockets looking to potentially trade away former MVP, James Harden.

But even if the franchise decides to trade away their best player, there are only a few teams where the 31-year-old could fit in.

So with this in mind, here are three teams that should consider trading for James Harden.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden should be considered by the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks could be the perfect fit for James Harden.

Yes, we are aware of the beef that Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden have. But after years of falling short of the NBA Championship, we doubt either player will care too much. Superstars seldom do if it means winning an NBA Championship.

Harden fits the Milwaukee Bucks' area of need to a tee and would be a dream pickup for the franchise.

Not only would the Bucks be obtaining the services of one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, but they would also get a much-needed ball-handler that can shoot and create for the team.

If this NBA trade rumor were to come true, we could only imagine how lethal the Milwaukee Bucks' offense may become. And with an already elite defense, this Bucks team could turn into a special outfit.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Philadelphia 76ers could try new things by acquiring James Harden

James Harden could be a dream pickup for the Philadephia 76ers.

It may be time for the Philadelphia 76ers to change their process and tread another path if they're serious about having a crack at the NBA Championship.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are great players individually, but it is clear they can't achieve success together.

Both players, while skillful, resort to the paint too often to benefit the other. As a result, the duo rarely work well in tandem.

Trading away Ben Simmons would clear up cap space as well as the guard position, perfectly setting up the arrival of James Harden.

Harden could solve all of the franchise's problems. Not only would he space the floor - allowing Joel Embiid space to wreak havoc inside the arc - but his playmaking alone would push the franchise to new heights.

Just the thought of what this duo could achieve together should be enough motivation for the 76ers to push for James Harden.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Golden State Warriors could become a super team with James Harden

The Golden State Warriors could form yet another super team with James Harden.

This would be a mouth-watering proposition for any fan of the Golden State Warriors.

If Steph Curry stays as the point guard, James Harden becomes the shooting guard, and Klay Thompson plays at small forward, the offensive numbers of this team would be off the charts.

Although Harden would have to take a pay-cut for this move, it is well within the realm of possibility. If the Golden State Warriors can part with the many trade assets they have - including players with unnecessarily high salaries such as Andrew Wiggins - we could see this move become a reality.

If this move comes to fruition, the league could be seeing another period of utter dominance from the Golden State Warriors.

