NBA Trade: 3 Teams that could complete a trade for Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond's long-term future with the Detroit Pistons is in doubt

Andre Drummond has spent his entire career to date with the Detroit Pistons, although the 26-year-old's long term future with the franchise is in doubt. Drummond has expressed his intent to test his value in free agency next summer and the 26-year-old could draw enormous offers due to a shallow free-agent class.

With the Pistons also struggling to make inroads since the arrival of Blake Griffin, it is possible that the team could look to trade Drummond rather than risk losing him for free next summer. So as the 2019-20 season quickly approaches, here we will take a look at three potential trade destinations for Andre Drummond.

#3 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are lacking an All-Star center

The Boston Celtics lost Al Horford in free agency and the team is now desperately short on quality centers. Enes Kanter is likely to start the season at the five, although significant doubts remain over his defensive skills. Meanwhile, Tacko Fall's development is ongoing and the Celtics lack a center to go up against Joel Embiid and Brook Lopez.

Drummond would provide the Celtics with the dominant center that they are currently lacking, and Gordon Hayward could also be attached as part of the deal. Hayward has impressed during the offseason, although the 29-year-old is unlikely to become a key player under Brad Stevens after slipping to the bench last season.

A move to Detroit could, however, help Hayward establish himself as a key piece on a team contending for the playoffs, and the Celtics will be thrilled to offload the remaining two-years remaining on his expensive deal. Ultimately, Drummond could be a monstrous addition to the Celtics roster, and a trade would also help the team move on their most overpaid player.

