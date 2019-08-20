NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that could complete a trade for Bradley Beal this season

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 34 // 20 Aug 2019, 02:32 IST

Bradley Beal's future with the Washington Wizards is in doubt

Bradley Beal has spent his entire career with the Washington Wizards, although the shooting guard has a huge decision to make concerning his future in Washington. Beal is under contract with the Wizards for a further two seasons but is yet to accept a new long term deal with the franchise.

Complicating matters is the fact that Beal could be eligible to sign a super-max deal next summer, while the Wizards are also set for another tough season due to a bloated wage bill and the continued absence of John Wall.

Due to this, many believe that Beal’s long-term future lies away from Washington, and it is possible that a trade could materialize in the coming months.

A player of Beal’s talents will attract serious interest on the trade market, and here we will look at three teams that could complete a trade for the All-Star guard.

#3 Los Angeles Lakers

Bradley Beal would be an ideal third star for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers pushed hard to add a third star during the opening days of free agency, although Kawhi Leonard eventually snubbed the franchise in favor of joining the LA Clippers.

After missing out on Leonard, the Lakers proceeded to fill out their roster with several veteran role players, although Frank Vogel's team are still missing an elite guard.

Evidently, a player of Beal's qualities would be of interest to the Lakers, and the 26-year-old would fit seamlessly alongside James and Anthony. A trade would be tough to complete due to LA’s lack of cap space, and the likes of JaVale McGee, Kyle Kuzma, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would need to be included in any deal. Yet, Beal would present the Lakers with a true third star, and one that could shift the balance of power in the West.

