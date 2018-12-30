NBA Trade Rumors: 3 trade destinations for Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram continues to be linked with a trade away from the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers continue to be linked with a number of All-Star's around the NBA, and due to this, a number of their current roster face an uncertain future. Lonzo Ball, Rajon Rondo, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have all been linked with a trade away from the team in recent weeks, while speculation is currently mounting on the future of Brandon Ingram.

The 21-year-old has recently returned from injury, although the forward's minutes and productivity are down from the 17/18 season. After being selected by the Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, Ingram looked to be an integral part of the franchise's future, although there are doubts over whether the youngster can operate in the same starting five as LeBron James.

Nevertheless, Ingram has shown enough quality in his first two years in the league to get a number of NBA teams excited, and here we will look at three potential trade destinations for Ingram.

#3 Portland Trail Blazers

Despite regularly being overlooked at the beginning of each NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers have developed into one of the best teams in the Western Conference. The franchise has reached the postseason in five consecutive seasons, and last year the team finished just one place below the Golden State Warriors.

Despite this, questions remain over whether the Blazers can win with the duo of Damian Lillard and C. J. McCollum, as both players have incredibly similar skillsets. Brandon Ingram would give the team a very different offensive threat, and the Lakers are also known to be looking for a new All-Star calibre point-guard. A trade involving Ingram and McCollum could be in the interest of both teams, and it has even been suggested by an NBA executive.

