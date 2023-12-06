NBA trade rumors: 5 players who are on radar of several teams before 2023-24 NBA trade deadline 

NBA trade rumors are intensifying as the trade deadline on Feb. 8, 2024, looms over. Numerous players have expressed dissatisfaction with their current teams and are seeking better opportunities elsewhere, whether it be for more playing time or the chance for greater success.

As nearly a quarter of the season has passed, teams have assessed their performance and are now considering acquiring players to bolster their rosters.

NBA trade rumors: Five candidates this season

#1. Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine has been the most common subject of trade rumors this season. The New York Knicks and the LA Lakers have been mentioned as potential suitors for LaVine, whose explosive scoring skills could provide an offensive boost to any team. LaVine is averaging 21.0 ppg this season.

#2. DeMar DeRozan

Chicago's premier stars are among the most coveted assets as the trade deadline approaches. The Miami Heat, LA Lakers, and New York Knicks are identified as potential contenders for the services of DeMar DeRozan, an elite midrange scorer.

According to a report from Sam Amick, DeMar DeRozan's trade preferences are well-known in the league.

#3. Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield has emerged as one of the NBA's most prolific three-point shooters. In the five years leading up to the 2023–24 season, he made 1,381 3-pointers, the most in the league, while shooting at a 40.0% clip.

Despite being one of the top Eastern Conference teams this season, the Indiana Pacers have been aggressively looking for a trade partner for Hield because they were unable to reach a contract extension deal this offseason.

It remains intriguing to see if the Pacers can leverage Hield's trade to secure something more advantageous for the team.

#4. Bojan Bogdanovic

The Detroit Pistons haven’t won a game in over a month, and there are rumors of them parting ways with some veterans in a bid to upgrade their roster.

Bojan Bogdanovic’s name is being thrown around as a possible trade piece, and teams in need of floor spacing and depth will look forward to adding him. The Knicks, Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs are all reportedly interested in Bogdanovic.

#5. Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors is a sought-after player in trade discussions, appealing to both championship contenders and younger teams like the OKC Thunder and Sacramento Kings.

His versatile skills in scoring, defense, and athleticism make him a coveted asset for teams aiming to elevate their performance.

The trade deadline is still months away but teams would like to acquire the assets earlier to bolster their rosters.