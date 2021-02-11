NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams that should target Kyle Lowry 

One player who can alter the league's Championship picture is veteran point guard Kyle Lowry. It has been widely reported in NBA Trade Rumors that the 34 year-old could be on his way out of Toronto, especially given his expiring contract.

These rumors have gathered pace recently as the NBA trade deadline edges closer and teams are beginning to consider who they can recruit to add the final pieces to their postseason roster.

For the Toronto Raptors, who currently sit eighth in the East after recovering from a horrific 2-8 start, Kyle Lowry could be the trade chip required to recruit long-term assets to add to current stars Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. In this article, we will have a look at five teams around the league who have been involved in NBA Trade Rumors and why they should target Lowry before the deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Playoff hopefuls that will benefit from Kyle Lowry's abilities

With Kyle Lowry becoming available, he is one of the most-sought after names as per NBA Trade Rumors right now. He can lead a side on both ends of the floor and has the experience of winning a ring in Toronto.

Let's take a look at which sides with title aspirations should put together a deal for Lowry.

#1 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have, for a long time, shown interest in Kyle Lowry and could put together a deal that brings the veteran south to Florida. Among NBA Trade Rumors, the franchise has been linked with the veteran guard due to his tenacious defensive ability and leadership.

Masai Ujiri would undoubtedly push for the best trade package possible for Lowry's departure to be pushed through, therefore the Heat would likely have to give up one of Duncan Robinson or Tyler Herro to make Toronto interested. Miami lack draft capital until 2025 though have several young talents that would fit in well with the Raptors. Dragic and Herro in particular could see a move as an opportunity to play more consistently as starters.

Miami Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

If the Heat were to sign Kyle Lowry, their title hopes would immediately improve. Adding his veteran leadership and 17 points a game, as well as his championship experience, is well worth the punt in their current 'title window' with Butler and Adebayo.

#2 Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum

Boston currently have a $28.5m trade exception with which to play with and are in the market for scorers and another center as per NBA Trade Rumors. Kyle Lowry could provide the scoring efficiency that Kemba Walker hasn't quite managed since returning from injury this season and has championship winning know-how to boot.

The Raptors guard is currently providing 2.7 more assists per game than Walker and shooting at a significantly higher percentage from the field. Of course, the Celtics may not wish to part ways with Walker and instead use the pair as an effective, experienced rotation partnership.

30 Pts | 7 Ast | 6 3pm | 5 Reb | 2 Stl #NBAAllStar numbers from @Klow7



⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/z0QEx1Otdu — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 6, 2021

Boston also possess several young talents, 5 of which have come from the NBA draft in the past 3 years, and who they could use to lure Toronto into a deal. If the Celtics are intent on reaching their first NBA Finals since 2010, they may need the likes of Kyle Lowry's leadership and defensive prowess to help them there.

Tatum and Brown have already shown they have what it takes to make the C's great, but they are currently lacking the pieces to push them over the edge into becoming champions.