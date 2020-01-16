NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks interested in trading for San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl is being linked with a trade away from the Spurs

What's the rumor?

The Atlanta Hawks have been among the NBA's worst performers this season, although the Eastern Conference strugglers are expected to be among the most active teams ahead of next month's trade deadline.

Signing a new center is believed to be a priority for them, and Michael Scotto of Bleacher Report is reporting that Jakob Poeltl is among the players Atlanta are considering:

Atlanta was interested in reacquiring Dedmon in a potential salary dump for Sacramento after he publicly demanded a trade from the Kings after being benched. The Hawks also expressed trade interest in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl earlier this season, Bleacher Report has learned.

In case you didn't know...

Poeltl was selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2016 NBA draft, where he spent two years in Canada before being sent to San Antonio as part of the blockbuster Kawhi Leonard trade.

In his first season with the Spurs, Poetl provided solid numbers from the bench and seemed primed for a bigger role this season after being upgraded to a starter during the 2019 playoffs. However, the center is averaging just 17.6 minutes per contest this term and doubts remain as to whether he fits into San Antonio's long-term plans.

The heart of the matter

At 24, Poeltl still has plenty of time to develop, and could prove to be an excellent pick up ahead of the trade deadline for a Hawks team that needs to add quality at the center position.

A path to a deal also seems fairly straightforward - and there is no doubt that he is a much more realistic option than the likes of expensive duo Steven Adams and Andre Drummond, who have been linked with a mid-season trade to Atlanta.

What's next?

After overcoming the Phoenix Suns 123-110 on Tuesday night, the Hawks will be hoping to earn a second successive win on Friday when they take on the Spurs.