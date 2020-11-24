NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons sister puts up a cryptic Tweet indicating towards a big development coming soon

The 2020 NBA offseason has been an eventful one, to say the least. Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has been a hot topic in NBA Trade Rumors in recent weeks, with numerous franchises reportedly interested in the player. While many expected the 76er to retain him, recent news has placed doubt over Ben Simmons' future in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia 76ers were interested in moving Ben Simmons early this offseason, according to NBA Trade Rumors. But despite the initial buzz, the story had died down in the last week, and many assumed the franchise planned to keep the 24-year-old. However, a recent tweet by the star's sister, Liv Alice, could indicate that this may not be the case.

This tweet suggests that the superstar could be set to depart the Philadelphia 76ers, and further updates could be announced to the world shortly.

NBA Trade Rumors indicate that teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, and Phoenix Suns have all shown interest in Simmons. There has also been intense speculation of a potential Ben Simmons-James Harden swap deal with the Houston Rockets.

While a Ben Simmons move could be within the realm of possibility, it is far from set in stone. NBA insiders have almost always been able to leak a move a fair amount of time before it materializes. And yet, with regard to this move, the latest NBA Trade Rumors do not indicate that a deal is being finalized.

All credible sources have maintained that the franchise intends to keep the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons intact. New Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey recently stated that the aim is to build a team around them this offseason. The acquisition of Seth Curry and Danny Green certainly points towards the 76ers retaining Simmons.

However, if the Philadelphia 76ers do decide to trade their star, it will certainly send ripples through the league. Ben Simmons is a DPOY candidate and could massively improve the teams he's been linked with in recent NBA Trade Rumors ahead of the 2020-21 season.

