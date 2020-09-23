NBA Trade Rumors: Blowing it all up isn't a solution for the Houston Rockets even as playoff struggles continue

After getting knocked out in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Houston Rockets have understandably been the epicenter of a whirlwind of NBA trade rumors. What wasn't expected, however, were the countless stories about the franchise considering blowing it all up by potentially trading away James Harden and Russell Westbrook this off-season.

While many may think that the team needs to be disassembled due to its inability to compete with the best, this might not be the best of ideas going forward.

3 reasons why the Houston Rockets must not dismantle their squad despite the NBA Trade Rumors:

#1 The Houston Rockets are closer than they would think to winning an NBA Championship

The Houston Rockets are closer than they would believe to winning it all

Yes, the series between the LA Lakers and Houston Rockets wasn't as close as it should have been. But that only means that the team needs to add onto its current roster.

The franchise has two former MVPs in their primes, while many teams don't even have one. And while the franchise effectively traded away its future to obtain Russell Westbrook in the last off-season, that's all the more reason to keep him and Harden together so that they have another chance to compete for the title.

Congrats to @JHarden13 on earning All-NBA First Team honors! pic.twitter.com/6wlifPvOAd — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 16, 2020

The main reason behind Houston Rockets 4-1 defeat to the LA Lakers, was due to Russell Westbrook's disappointing performances after coming back from an injury. This just means that, unless the 31-year-old is injured once again next year, the team has a much higher chance to go further in the post-season. And hence, trading their core away would make absolutely no sense.

#2 A different system could yield better results

A different system could yield more success for the Houston Rockets

Under Mike D'Antoni, the Houston Rockets had a system that raised many eyebrows.

It was an isolation-style system, where if James Harden didn't have the ball, the team's best scorer would essentially be a spectator standing on the half-court line.

Last 10 scoring champs



Kevin Durant:3

Russel Westbrook: 2

James Harden: 3



That’s tuff pic.twitter.com/BYjaHqYBsi — Hardens_Beard13 (@Beard13Hardens) September 21, 2020

But with D'Antoni leaving, the system the team plays under is sure to change. Any system where Harden isn't standing on the half-court line, but actually runs around screens and tries to get open shots, could yield much higher success in the postseason for the franchise.

#3 The Houston Rockets need to learn from their failures

The Houston Rockets need to address their mistakes

While the concept of a total small-ball lineup may look exciting in the regular season, this post-season proved why it just doesn't work in the playoffs.

The Rockets need to bring in a center who can defend and provide some much-needed size to the lineup. Fortunately for the franchise, Montrezl Harrell is a free agent this off-season and would be a perfect fit for the team.

Adding a much needed defensive anchor to the starting lineup could not only work wonders but also make sure the Houston Rockets can go even further in future NBA Playoffs.

