NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics expect Gordon Hayward to exercise his player option this off-season

After a promising NBA campaign, the Boston Celtics faced a disheartening loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. With a 4-2 defeat, the Celtics' hopes of winning a record 18th NBA trophy came to an abrupt end. The loss will prompt the franchise to make a few key decisions, with NBA trade rumors in this regard suggesting that guard/forward Gordon Hayward could exercise the $34.2 million player option in his contract this off-season.

Despite the disappointment of tonight’s season-ending loss, our team found that there was still plenty to appreciate from their hard-fought playoff run.https://t.co/f0ROwHK3Yp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 28, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Gordon Hayward might commit his future with Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game Six

Gordon Hayward, 30 and 6' 7", signed a four-year contract worth $127 million in 2017. The final year of the deal consists of the player option.

This season, Hayward averaged 17.5 points and a career-high 6.7 rebounds in 52 regular-season appearances. However, he suffered an ankle injury against the Philadelphia 76ers which limited his playoff appearances to just five games where he averaged 10.8 points per game.

Gordon Hayward then made a comeback for the Boston Celtics in the first match of the Eastern Conference finals but could not replicate his regular-season form. He had a rough game 6, which led to Boston fans questioning his role in the team.

Gordon Hayward was expected to have a promising start to his career as he was brought to Boston with superstar guard Kyrie Irving. The move, however, didn't work for him initially as he got injured in his first game for the team against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to NBA trade rumors, all of the other core members of Boston's rotation will be under contract for at least next season as the General Manager Danny Ainge looks to run it back.

If Hayward signs his player option, it will be a much-needed boost for the Boston Celtics as his contribution as a scorer and playmaker is quite pivotal for the team. Gordon Hayward's presence takes the pressure off the young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and allows head coach Brad Stevens to roll a smaller lineup in the post-season.