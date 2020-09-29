Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics expect Gordon Hayward to exercise his player option this off-season

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies
Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 29 Sep 2020, 03:44 IST
Rumors
Advertisement

After a promising NBA campaign, the Boston Celtics faced a disheartening loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. With a 4-2 defeat, the Celtics' hopes of winning a record 18th NBA trophy came to an abrupt end. The loss will prompt the franchise to make a few key decisions, with NBA trade rumors in this regard suggesting that guard/forward Gordon Hayward could exercise the $34.2 million player option in his contract this off-season. 

NBA Trade Rumors: Gordon Hayward might commit his future with Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game Six
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game Six

Gordon Hayward, 30 and 6' 7", signed a four-year contract worth $127 million in 2017. The final year of the deal consists of the player option. 

This season, Hayward averaged 17.5 points and a career-high 6.7 rebounds in 52 regular-season appearances. However, he suffered an ankle injury against the Philadelphia 76ers which limited his playoff appearances to just five games where he averaged 10.8 points per game. 

Gordon Hayward then made a comeback for the Boston Celtics in the first match of the Eastern Conference finals but could not replicate his regular-season form. He had a rough game 6, which led to Boston fans questioning his role in the team. 

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game Six
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game Six

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Jerami Grant to decline player option with Denver Nuggets.

Gordon Hayward was expected to have a promising start to his career as he was brought to Boston with superstar guard Kyrie Irving. The move, however, didn't work for him initially as he got injured in his first game for the team against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Advertisement

According to NBA trade rumors, all of the other core members of Boston's rotation will be under contract for at least next season as the General Manager Danny Ainge looks to run it back.

If Hayward signs his player option, it will be a much-needed boost for the Boston Celtics as his contribution as a scorer and playmaker is quite pivotal for the team. Gordon Hayward's presence takes the pressure off the young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and allows head coach Brad Stevens to roll a smaller lineup in the post-season.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Why John Collins could be a valuable addition to the Golden State Warriors' frontcourt.

Published 29 Sep 2020, 03:44 IST
NBA Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward Stats
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी