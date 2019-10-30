NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics interested in trading for Steven Adams and Clint Capela as they target a center

Clint Capela is among the centers being linked with a move to the Boston Celtics

What's the rumor?

The Boston Celtics lost Al Horford in free agency and many experts around the league viewed Enes Kanter as an underwhelming replacement for a team hoping to contend in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics' depth at center has also been impacted by injuries, and according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Boston could make a move for a significant name such as Steven Adams or Clint Capela:

There are a few big names out there who could come on the market, namely Steven Adams in Oklahoma City. Another center executives are watching is Clint Capela, who was dangled in trade talks early last summer but got pulled back when the Houston Rockets went all-in on a Russell Westbrook deal.

In case you didn't know...

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Adams with the 12th pick of the 2013 NBA draft, and the Kiwi is a vital part of Billy Donovan's team. Last season, he averaged 13.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, and the 26-year-old is expected to flourish now that Russell Westbrook has departed OKC.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets drafted Capela with the 25th pick back in 2014 and the Swiss star has gone on to make almost 300 regular-season appearances, averaging 12.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

The heart of the matter

The Celtics have performed better than expected through three games, although they still lack a quality center that can rival the East's best such as Philadelphia's Joel Embiid.

While the Celtics shouldn't rush into a deal, they should be in the market for a center ahead of the deadline if they genuinely believe they have a shot at competing in the East. At this point, Adams also appears to be the more likely option due to OKC's ongoing rebuild.

What's next?

The Celtics will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in a game that will allow Brad Stevens to get a good reading on where his team is currently at.