NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal could be an option for the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets

Bradley Beal continues to be linked with a trade away from the Washington Wizards

What's the rumor?

Over the past few years, Bradley Beal has developed into one of the NBA's best guards. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is stuck on a Washington Wizards team that is in decline and is unlikely to make the postseason this season.

The Wizards recently offered their biggest asset a new long-term deal, although Beal has yet to respond. Due to this, some analysts have suggested that Beal could demand a trade, and Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes that the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets could be potential destinations:

Moving (Bradley) Beal is still the right move. Put in calls to the Nuggets and Blazers. See if the Raptors want to ship over some picks and expiring money. Do what it takes to get value for a player who'd be justified in agitating for a trade sooner than later.

In case you didn't know...

The Wizards selected Beal with the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft and the St. Louis native has already racked up nearly 500 regular-season appearances for the team. Beal was named to the 2013 All-Rookie First Team and has been named as an All-Star in the past two seasons.

Despite the Wizards' ongoing problems, the 2018-19 campaign was Beal's best to date as he averaged career highs in points (25.6), assists (5.5), and rebounds (5.0).

The heart of the matter

Beal is entering his prime years and needs to decide on his future sooner rather than later. At this point, the shooting guard seems determined to make it work with the Wizards, although it is possible that he could demand a trade ahead of the trade deadline if his team struggles as expected.

What's next?

Beal and his Wizards teammates will open their season with a road trip to Dallas on October 23.