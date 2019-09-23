NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal could be traded due to underwhelming 2020 free agent class

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 23 Sep 2019, 22:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bradley Beal has spent his entire career with the Washington Wizards but has been linked with a trade

What's the rumor?

Bradley Beal still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Washington Wizards, and the team has offered the shooting guard a long-term extension. Nevertheless, Beal has yet to commit his future to the franchise and has been linked with a move to a contender.

In regards to a potential trade, The Ringer is reporting that Beal is likely to attract plenty of interest due to the weakness of the upcoming 2020 free-agent class.

After the wildest transactional season in NBA history, replete with marquee superstars and contributors changing franchise fortunes at a dizzying pace, things could get slow next summer. That could send hopeful contenders desperate for a talent boost hunting for trades; stars on rebuilding teams like Washington’s Bradley Beal.

In case you didn't know...

Bradley Beal has spent his entire career to date with the Wizards, and the 26-year-old has firmly established himself as an All-Star over the past two seasons. The 2018-19 campaign was also the best of his career as he averaged career highs in points (25.6), assists (5.5), and rebounds (5.0).

Nevertheless, despite his stellar individual performances, Beal remains signed to a Wizards team that is heading in the wrong direction and is also constrained by John Wall's huge deal that runs until 2023.

The heart of the matter

While Beal will attract plenty of interest from around the NBA, the Miami Heat, in particular, appear to be in a strong position to make a move for the All-Star. In addition to getting Beal, recent reports have suggested that the organization is also willing to take on Wall's contract, and Miami remains desperate to provide help for the recently acquired Jimmy Butler.

Nevertheless, at this time the Wizards appear content on extending Beal's contract, and only a trade request may force the Wizards into a trade this season.

What's next?

Beal and his Wizards teammates will open their season with a road trip to Dallas on October 23, before getting their home campaign underway against the Houston Rockets seven days later.