NBA trade rumors: Brooklyn Nets to pass on Tyronn Lue to chase another championship-winning coach

The Brooklyn Nets will have a promising starting lineup next NBA season. The New York-based franchise will welcome former NBA MVP Kevin Durant and championship-winning point guard Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets are hunting for a head coach after parting ways with Kenny Atkinson.

Brooklyn Nets skeptical about hiring Tyronn Lue as the head coach

According to Sam Amico of Sports Illustrated, the Brooklyn Nets are skeptical about hiring Tyronn Lue has their head coach. NBA trade rumors being circulated in the media suggest that the Brooklyn Nets will continue to pursue San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue is on a lot of NBA teams' wishlist. If the NBA trade rumors are true, teams like Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls are looking to sign Tyronn Lue on a multiple-year deal. However, Tyronn Lue's services will cost a handsome price because he is allegedly looking for 6 million USD per year contract.

On the other hand, the Gregg Popovich to Brooklyn Nets link is getting stronger every day. Popovich is regarded as one of the greatest coaches of all time. He won 5 NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs. With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant presumably returning from injuries, the Nets could become instant title contenders. Irving and Durant are said to be big fans of both Lue and Popovich.

The feeling is that Popovich has little motivation in staying with the Spurs, and has an oppurtunity to grab another title or two with the Brooklyn Nets. Popovich has the perfect blend of having tactical acumen and man-management. The Brooklyn Nets also good complementary pieces in Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie.

With multiple NBA teams looking for a head coach, Tyronn Lue will certainly have a job as the head coach of a team in the league next season. He won an NBA championship with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 with star players like Kyrie Irving and LeBron James. It would be interesting to see which NBA team will land Lue as the head coach.

