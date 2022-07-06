NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets preparing for next season with Kevin Durant in their plans, open to dialogue over a possible trade

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Many teams are preparing trade packages for him. After Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract, the Nets should convince Durant to stay.

According to Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets are making moves with the expectation of Durant and Irving staying in Brooklyn.

"They're making moves and they're doing things this offseason with, in their mind, the preparation and operation as if they're bringing these two guys back next season and playing with these two guys."

Charania spoke about the Nets signing T.J. Warren. The Nets expect Warren to be a substantial addition as he recovers from his foot injury.

Kevin Durant's trade may take a long time

Charania reported on Durant considering his future in Brooklyn before Irving opted in. When Irving exercised his Player Option, many believed that the drama in Brooklyn was over.

The turmoil, however, continues. Durant's reported preferred destinations are the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat. The Nets don't appear to be rushing into a deal.

#PMSLive "The Nets aren't gonna move Kevin Durant until their price is met.. this process could take a while" ~ @ShamsCharania "The Nets aren't gonna move Kevin Durant until their price is met.. this process could take a while" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive https://t.co/AJOL6Wq5pY

The NBA insider reported that Brooklyn is open to trade offers:

"They're open in dialogue and they're open to teams like Toronto, Phoenix, Miami making offers, but until they get that price threshold met, they're not gonna move."

The Nets know Durant's value in the market and won't trade him for the sake of it. They expect the teams to meet the asking price.

"This is what they're telling teams, 'We're not going to move Kevin Durant until the price is met.'"

The Heat and Suns don't have the ideal trade package for Durant. The Nets will try to get the best package to rebuild or stay competitive in the East.

Kevin Durant has not changed his mind

Shams Charania reported that Durant has not changed his mind. He still wants to be traded, and it is unlikely he will stay in Brooklyn for another year.

"That stance has not changed. There is no signal that he is coming to back out of anything. That stance is expected to continue throughout this offseason."

Durant has four more years left on his contract without a player option.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless It's not good for the NBA's image (and ratings) that superstars can force trades even when they have 4 YEARS LEFT ON A CONTRACT, as Kevin Durant does. But this is now the way business is done in the NBA - and why the NFL is still so much more popular. It's not good for the NBA's image (and ratings) that superstars can force trades even when they have 4 YEARS LEFT ON A CONTRACT, as Kevin Durant does. But this is now the way business is done in the NBA - and why the NFL is still so much more popular.

KD has proven that he cannot be relied upon for the long term. However, this expectation may change on the new team he joins.

