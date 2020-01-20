NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie expected to generate interest ahead of the trade deadline

Spencer Dinwiddie has been among Brooklyn's best performers this season

What's the rumor?

Spencer Dinwiddie has been among the breakout stars of the season so far, and the Los Angeles Times is reporting that the 26-year-old's performances may have been enough to attract interest ahead of the trade deadline despite his potential steep price:

Similarly, Dinwiddie has been awesome this season in Brooklyn, but with Kyrie Irving back and Kevin Durant returning next season, Dinwiddie’s opportunities in Brooklyn, logically, will shrink. He’d come at a steep price, but rival executives are at least thinking about it.

In case you didn't know...

Following three seasons in college with the Colorado Buffaloes, Dinwiddie was selected 38th overall by the Detroit Pistons. However, Dinwiddie appeared just 46 times during his two seasons in Detroit before being traded to the Chicago Bulls - who waived him less than three weeks later.

The Nets signed Dinwiddie as a free agent in December 2016, and he soon found a regular slot in the team's rotation following a number of productive performances. Earlier this season, Dinwiddie stepped into Brooklyn's starting lineup following Kyrie Irving's injury, and the point guard is this currently averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

Dinwiddie was excellent during Irving's injury absence, although his impact has dipped following the All-Stars return last week. Undoubtedly, Dinwiddie has the skillset to start for a playoff-chasing team, and his talents may be somewhat underutilized for as long as he remains in Brooklyn. However, as the LA Times reports, the Nets are aware of the value that Dinwiddie is currently providing, and a rival team will need to give up a huge amount to land him ahead of the trade deadline.

What's next?

The Nets will be aiming to avoid a third consecutive defeat on Monday as they face the Philadelphia 76ers. They then host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday evening.