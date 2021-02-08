NBA Trade Rumors: Can Bradley Beal be Golden State Warriors' next superstar?

Ever since the James Harden deal went down, one player who has dominated NBA trade rumors is Bradley Beal. Unsurprisingly, the intensity of stories around him have only increased with Washington Wizards performing poorly in recent weeks.

The Washington Wizards have, in Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, two legitimate All-Stars who will be more than welcome on most NBA rosters. However, head coach Scott Brooks has until now failed to get the best out of a talented roster.

Bradley Beal - Best highlights 4K 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/gLtT2VsGLe — El Barbudo 🏀#1️⃣3️⃣ (@barbanation) February 1, 2021

Bradley Beal in particular, has been inspirational for the Washington Wizards and is currently producing 33.3 points per game. He leads in the NBA when it comes to points per game, and has managed to better his already impressive form from the 2019-20 NBA season. In this article, we look at whether Bradley Beal can become the next in a long line of superstars that have played for the Golden State Warriors in recent years.

NBA Trade Rumors: Is Bradley Beal a good fit for the Golden State Warriors?

Considering Bradley Beal’s blazing hot form in the NBA in recent months, there are not many teams who will think twice before going for him. This is despite Beal’s own statements about wanting to stay at the Washington Wizards at least till the end of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Wizards will not trade Bradley Beal to a team he’s not comfortable with, per https://t.co/Ru3Mmu4UGN



"The front office vowed not to ship him anywhere he doesn’t want to go when he signed his extension in 2019, per a source, and they intend to honor that verbal agreement." pic.twitter.com/M9tWSBqkv4 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 29, 2021

Moreover, the Washington Wizards have said that they will be willing to let go of Bradley Beal in the scenario that he himself requests a trade to a particular team. While that looks unlikely, multiple franchises will be looking to fight for his signature if Beal becomes available.

Among them is Golden State Warriors, who for the time being have had to over-depend on Stephen Curry’s heroics to keep their playoff bid on track. Bradley Beal might not have the all-round ability that someone like Kevin Durant offered not too long ago, but his offensive exploits are sure to relieve pressure off Stephen Curry.

Bradley Beal (32 PTS tonight) passes Michael Jordan for the most consecutive 25+ point games to start a season since 1976-77. @EliasSports



Beal: 17 straight (2020-21)

MJ: 16 straight (1988-89) pic.twitter.com/IKozDa7A68 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 4, 2021

While in the short run, the Golden State Warriors in the absence of Klay Thompson, require a scoring threat who can allow the Warriors to have more balance. The signing of Bradley Beal appears to be a good idea in the long run as well. Klay Thompson will return only next season, but a core of the Splash brothers, Draymond Green and Bradley Beal is sure to make them serious title contenders again.

Bradley Beal's January 🔥

36.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5 AST (48.9 FG%)



Highest Scoring Game:

60 PTS in 38 MINS@RealDealBeal23 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0yWrVkoecT — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 1, 2021

While the most obvious choice for a trade would be a combination of James Wiseman and a 2021 first round pick, in Stephen Curry Beal has a modern superstar who has shown the same kind of loyalty that he is currently showing for the Washington Wizards, for years.

Will Bradely Beal join the Golden State Warriors?

Of course, while such a trade appears highly unlikely for the time being, the short term and long term benefits that the Golden State Warriors might end up gaining from the move might prove to be too hard to ignore.