NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers hand LeBron James and Bronny James their dream, Lakers land center in blockbuster mock trade proposal

The 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers crashing out of the 2025 NBA playoffs could trigger rumors linking them with a potential LeBron James reunion. With the LA Lakers failing to get past the first round for the second consecutive season, some reports suggest James could be open to finishing his career elsewhere.

The 40-year-old has a $52.6 million player option, which he can decline to become an unrestricted free agent. If James opts in, he can get a move out of LA via trade, for which he must waive his no-trade clause. With a trade as big as Luka Doncic to the Lakers going down without anybody expecting it, it won't be surprising to see if James takes a massive U-turn and returns home, especially with his son, Bronny James.

The Cavaliers might be more eager to do it after potentially learning their postseason ceiling following their second consecutive conference semis loss with the same core under a new coach. James would give them the playoff experience and with a chance to retain most of their core around him, it would be a beneficial move for both teams.

Not just that, with James likely to retire soon, the Cavaliers won't have to spend heavily to trade for him. It will also keep them from entering the same situation as the Boston Celtics next season, who will have to move key role players to prevent a $500 million payroll.

LeBron James, Bronny James Cavaliers homecoming is possible with this 3-team trade involving Lakers and Magic

The Cavaliers and Lakers must engage at least one more team. With both teams over the apron, it's unlikely that the math works out in straight contract swaps to match salaries. The Orlando Magic could be intriguing trade partners amid their struggles to progress in the playoffs for the past two years.

They need a point guard and perimeter scoring. The Cavaliers could send them an asset like Darius Garland, who is likeliest to make way for LeBron James among their core four. The Lakers already have Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, so they stacked in the backcourt.

LA needs some viable 3-and-D options and a center, which the Magic can provide, making the trio of teams ideal trade partners. Here's how a possible three-team trade for LeBron James could look like between the Cavaliers, Lakers and Magic:

Cavaliers get:

LeBron James

Bronny James

Garry Harris

2025 first-round pick via Magic

Lakers get:

De'Andre Hunter

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Goga Bitadze

Cory Joseph

2026 second-round pick via Cavaliers

Magic get:

Darius Garland

2028 first-round pick swap via Lakers

Hunter, Caldwell-Pope and Bitadze provide the Lakers the depth they are looking for on defense and in the frontcourt, preserving their only tradeable first-round pick (2031), which they can use in a separate deal for potentially another big man.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers get a first-round pick from the Magic in exchange for Darius Garland. Garry Harris, a much cheaper alternative to Hunter, keeps their depth intact in the 3-and-D department. Cleveland also gets some wiggle room with its salary cap worth $667,000.

On the other hand, the Magic get Caldwell-Pope's $21.2M salary off the books, earn a pick swap from the Lakers and clear $1.4 million cap space.

