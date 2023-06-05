The Chicago Bulls had a disappointing season, finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 40-42 record, missing out on the playoffs. As a result, the team may consider making significant changes during the upcoming summer.

One possibility is the potential breakup of the Bulls' "Big Three" consisting of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. Recently, Lee Tran of The Fadeaway proposed a trade scenario involving the Los Angeles Lakers, where the Bulls would trade LaVine and young guard Dalen Terry in exchange for star big man Anthony Davis.

"Chicago Bulls Receive: Anthony Davis"

"Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Zach LaVine, Dalen Terry"

"The Chicago Bulls are Anthony Davis' hometown team, and he would immediately become the No. 1 option on the team. The team could retool around him and DeMar DeRozan after moving Zach LaVine."

"They would have a realistic chance of competing in a weaker Eastern Conference with that duo, especially if they end up making another big move to supplement the Anthony Davis trade."

It's unlikely that the Lakers will trade Davis this offseason. The eight-time All-Star, who helped the team win a championship three years ago, is one of the league's best players when healthy.

Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocks per game this season. He teamed with LeBron James to power the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals, although they were swept 4-0 by the Denver Nuggets.

If a hypothetical trade were to bring Anthony Davis to Chicago, the combination of Davis and DeMar DeRozan would create an intriguing duo capable of guiding the Bulls back to the playoffs next year.

Notable Chicago natives who've played for the Bulls

Davis was born and raised in Chicago. He grew up in Englewood, the same neighborhood as Derrick Rose, and played high school basketball for Perspectives Charter School.

TrolledByScottie⁶𓅓 @TrolledByBarnes



Born in Chicago Illinois 6. Anthony Davis: Chicago BullsBorn in Chicago Illinois 6. Anthony Davis: Chicago Bulls 🐂Born in Chicago Illinois https://t.co/FzJyomKd4z

Over the years, the Chicago Bulls have seen numerous notable players who hail from the city itself. Notable examples include Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, Craig Hodges, Eddy Curry, Ayo Dosunmu, and Patrick Beverley. Other Chicago natives who have represented the Bulls include Darrell Walker, Randy Brown, Kendall Gill, and Jabari Parker.

Whether Anthony Davis will join this list of hometown players for the Bulls remains to be seen, as only time will tell if such a trade will materialize.

